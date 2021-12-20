University of Central Arkansas' Tyler Hudson and Darius Hale both earned FCS All-America honors Monday.
Hudson was named a first-team All-American by Stats Perform, while Hale was named a third-team All-American.
Hudson, a 6-foot-2, 195-pound receiver from Spring, Texas, was the ASUN Conference Offensive Player of the Year and a first-team All-ASUN selection.
Hudson had a team-high 62 receptions for a school-record 1,242 yards and eight touchdowns.
He also set the career receiving yards record at UCA with 3,062 yards for his career.
Hudson also broke a 40-year-old record for single-game receiving yards with 251 yards against Eastern Kentucky on Oct. 16.
Hudson ranked third in the FCS in receiving yards and receiving yards per game.
Hale, a freshman running back from Pearland, Texas, was the ASUN Freshman of the Year after rushing for 1,015 yards and 17 rushing touchdowns, and added a receiving touchdown.
He finished second in the nation in rushing touchdowns and averaged 84.6 yards per game.
Hale, who finished as runner up for the Jerry Rice Award, which goes to the top FCS freshman in the nation, had the fourth-best rushing total by a UCA freshman and his 17 rushing touchdowns is the best by a UCA running back since Brent Grimes had 19 in 2009.
