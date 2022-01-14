Now former Central Arkansas wide receiver Tyler Hudson has announced his next football destination.
And, it’s quite a jump that the UCA all-time receiving yard record holder has made.
Hudson announced Jan. 7 that he was entering the transfer portal and less than a week later, he announced he was transferring to the Atlantic Coast Conference’s University of Louisville.
Hudson will be joining a Cardinals team that, like the UCA Bears, likely wants a do-over in some games played this season, losing four one-possession games en route to a 6-7 record under Scott Satterfield.
Possibly more importantly to Hudson, Louisville’s wide receivers coach is Gunter Brewer, who not only has a year of NFL coaching experience, but has coached some players that have played in the NFL as well as an NFL Hall of Famer.
Brewer came to Louisville the same year Satterfield did in 2019 after a season with the Philadelphia Eagles where he coached Alshon Jeffrey and Nelson Agholor.
Jeffrey posted his highest receiving yardage total and receptions in a season in four seasons, while Agholor posted career-highs in receptions and yards after the catch.
Other notable names Brewer has coached in his career are Dez Bryant, Justin Blackmon and NFL Hall of Famer Randy Moss.
Hudson may have opportunities to get a lot of attention from quarterback Malik Cunningham, as Louisville’s top two pass catchers from last season have moved on from the program.
Back at UCA, the Sugar Bears basketball program will postpone its Saturday game against North Alabama.
As of this writing Friday, a rescheduled date has not yet been announced.
Because the Sugar Bears game has been postponed, the men’s basketball game between the UCA Bears and North Alabama Lions will now tip off at 3 p.m. instead of the approximate 3:15 p.m. time it was originally scheduled for.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.