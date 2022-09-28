x

Arkansas sophomore wide receiver Ketron Jackson Jr. makes a catch and runs it in for a touchdown against Texas A&M on Saturday night at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

 Craven Whitlow/Special to the Log Cabin Democrat

FAYETTEVILLE — No. 19 Arkansas will host No. 2 Alabama on Saturday with a large crowd expected at Razorback Stadium.

Alabama (4-0, 1-0) is heavily favored to defeat Arkansas (3-1, 1-1), but Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman knows games aren't played on paper and is looking forward to the game.

