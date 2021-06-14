Richard Hutchings has been hired as Hendrix offensive line coach and video coordinator effective immediately, head coach Buck Buchanan announced.
Hutchings replaces Jamaal Lewis, who accepted an assistant offensive line coach position at South Alabama.
"Make no mistake about it, while offensive line might not be the most glamorous position on the field, it is one of the most technical positions on the field," Buchanan said. "Therefore, finding the right fit for offensive line coach was of ultimate importance to team success. We have a very experienced group of offensive linemen coming back along with some really good young players. Our promise to our players was that we would find someone that could continue to coach hard and make us better on the field but who would also possess the relationship-based foundation that we truly value in all of our athletic department."
Hendrix interviewed a number of highly accomplished candidates and ultimately decided Hutchings was the right fit to lead a Warriors offensive line that returns all five starters — including All-Southern Athletic Association first team left tackle Matthew Altrock and second team center Dylan Alexander and right tackle Will Sewell — from a season ago for an offense that led the SAA in time of possession (33:20) and ranked second in the league in total offense (388.0 ypg) and rushing (167.0 ypg).
Buchanan said Hutchings is the right leader to take the college's commitment to student-athletes to the next level and achieve success on and off the field.
"It did not take long after having a conversation with Richard to know that he, as a person, would be the right fit for our program and Hendrix College," Buchanan said. "It just happens to be a bonus that he comes from the same offensive lineage that we have prided ourself on here since the inception of our program, and that will create less of a learning curve for he and our players as we take the field in August. We were extremely excited to get such a quality person and technician in coach Hutchings."
"I would like to start off by thanking the Lord above for blessing me with the opportunity to coach offensive line at Hendrix," Hutchings said. "I would also like to thank coach Buck for allowing me to be a part of his amazing staff. After talking to a few coaches and some of the returning offensive linemen over the past week or two, I know that Hendrix is the place for me.
"The first conversation that I had with the offensive line was not about Xs and Os. It was to introduce myself and let them know that offensive line is not just a position on the field, but it is a mindset and attitude that you must have in every practice, drill, scrimmage and game to be a successful unit."
Hutchings most recently served as offensive line coach and run game coordinator at NAIA member Bethel (Tennessee) for three seasons (2018-2020).
In 2018, Hutchings helped guide the Wildcats to a Mid-South Conference (MSC) championship and berth in the NAIA National Championship opening round after posting a 10-1 overall record and perfect 6-0 mark in the league.
Bethel, which posted its first undefeated regular season in school history, led the NAIA in points per game (54.5) and scored 92 against Kentucky Christian and 70 against Cincinnati Christian.
The Wildcats ranked second in the nation in total offense per game (540.3) and rushing offense per game (275.8), third in pass efficiency (177.6), fourth in first downs per game (24.7), sixth in third down conversion percentage (47.7), 10th in fourth down conversion percentage (60.0) and 15th in fewest sacks allowed per game (1.5).
Hutchings coached one All-MSC Bluegrass Division first team offensive lineman.
In 2019, Bethel ranked 23rd in the country in rushing offense (1,941), 28th in scoring offense (321) and 30th in first downs per game (19.8). Hutchings coached one All-MSC Bluegrass Division second team offensive lineman.
In 2020, the Wildcats were 14th nationally in fewest sacks allowed per game (1.4), 20th in pass yards per game (244.9), 22nd in third down conversion percentage (41.1), 25th in scoring offense per game (29.1) and 26th in first downs per game (20.3) and total offense per game (382.9). Hutchings coached two All-MSC Bluegrass Division second team offensive linemen.
Prior to Bethel, Hutchings served as tight ends and H-backs coach at Division II Arkansas Tech for two seasons (2016-17).
In 2017, Hutchings helped guide the Wonder Boys to an 8-4 overall record, including 8-3 mark in the Great American Conference (GAC). Arkansas Tech opened its season with a pair of wins over Top 25 opponents. Hutchings coached fullback Chris Eastburn to an All-GAC first team honor after the Wonder Boys averaged 225.4 yards per game on the ground.
In 2016, Hutchings helped coach Arkansas Tech to a 6-5 overall and GAC record. Eastburn — voted to the Don Hansen All-America third team, Don Hansen All-Super Region Three second team and All-GAC second team — was the lead blocker for a ground game that finished fourth in the GAC and 26th nationally in rushing yards per contest (215.4).
Hutchings also served as a strength and conditioning intern at Louisiana in 2016 and offensive line coach at alma mater Union Hill (Texas) High School for three seasons (2013-15).
Hutchings played on the offensive line at NAIA member Langston (Okla.) for two seasons (2011-12) after transferring from Tyler (Texas) Junior College where he spent two seasons (2009-10) with the Apache. Hutchings helped the Lions to 6-4 overall records each season.
As a junior, Hutchings was named to the Central States Football League second team, and the Lions won the conference with a 4-1 mark. He spearheaded a front responsible for an offense which ranked 25th in per game averages nationally in rushing offense (167.0), 27th in third down conversion percentage (37.8) and 34th in scoring offense (27.2).
Hutchings earned a Bachelor of Science in physical education from Langston in 2013. The Gilmer, Texas, native has one son, Zayden.
Hendrix, which opens its season Sept. 4 at former SAA member Austin at 1 p.m., returns seven starters on each side of the ball from last season's squad which reached the league's championship game.
