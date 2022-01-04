ATLANTA, Georgia — Helping the Sugar Bears start the new year with a win, Lucy Ibeh and Gloriah Fornah have been recognized by the ASUN for their accomplishments on the court.
Ibeh was named the conference's player of the week, while Fornah grabbed her first-career freshman of the week award.
Ibeh grabbed this honor after a career day against Jarvis Christian on Sunday.
The junior forward scored 25 points, pulled down a career-best 21 rebounds, all while adding six assists, a pair of steals and a block, leading Central Arkansas to victory.
The 21 rebounds are tied for the fifth-most in a single game in Sugar Bear history, and the first 20-rebound game since 2012.
The Lagos, Nigeria, native's statline is the second game in program history where a Sugar Bear has scored 20-plus points and snared 20-plus rebounds.
It was the second time this season Ibeh has scored 25 or more points, and her six assists were also a career-high.
Fornah picks up her first-career conference award after chipping in eight points and six rebounds on Sunday, posting the second-best plus-minus on the team, helping the Sugar Bears outscore the Bulldogs by 13 points while she was on the court.
The Fort Worth, Texas, native has six games of five or more rebounds this season, including four of her last five games.
Her eight points tied a career-best, and her six rebounds were one shy of her season-best.
Fornah is the second Sugar Bear to win the award this season, joining Randrea Wright, who won the first two Freshman of the Week awards of the season.
Jarvis Christian was the final non-conference tune-up for the Sugar Bears, the team now turns to its first conference slate as a member of the ASUN.
Central Arkansas heads Wednesday to Eastern Kentucky for a battle with the Colonels. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m.
