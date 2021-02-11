After taking a week off from postponement of its game against McNeese State, the Central Arkansas women's basketball team returned to the Farris Center for its second matchup with New Orleans in as many games.
Lucy Ibeh led the Sugar Bears as she tied a career-high 31 points and finished with a game-high seven rebounds.
UCA improved to 7-10 overall, 5-4 in the Southland, while UNO dropped to 4-11 overall, 1-8 in SLC play. Central Arkansas defeated New Orleans 58-53.
The Privateers brought the intensity in the first quarter. After Ibeh tied the game at 2-2, at the 8:40 mark, the UNO defense held UCA without a field goal for 4:24.
With the score 13-4, in favor of New Orleans, Carley Hudspeth knocked down a 3-pointer with just over a minute left in the first quarter.
UNO managed to add a free throw and took a 14-7 lead into the second quarter.
The Sugar Bears picked up the intensity in the second quarter. After New Orleans scored the opening points of the quarter, Central Arkansas responded with a 10-0 run and tied the game at 17-17, with 5:10 left in the half.
During that stretch Ibeh had six points, Briana Trigg posted three points, and Ayanna Trigg added a free throw. Ibeh added four more points before the close of the half and gave UCA a 23-21 lead at the half.
The two teams combined for a total of 18 points within the first four minutes of the start of the second half.
New Orleans tied the game at 32-32 with 5:30 left in the quarter. The Privateers went on a 5-0 run and gained a 37-32 lead.
The Sugar Bears were unfazed and produced a 9-0 run to regain the advantage, 41-37. UNO managed to hit a free throw with 30 seconds left in the period, but UCA took a 41-38 lead into the final stanza.
The teams battled for the first four and a half minutes of the fourth quarter and the Privateers were able to tie the game at 48-48 with 5:31 left in regulation.
Central Arkansas tightened the defense and held New Orleans to just two field goals in the final 4:29 of regulation.
After Ayanna Trigg was fouled hard and was unable to shoot two free throws, Hannah Langhi subbed in and made two clutch free throws to put UCA up 55-50. UCA relied on stout defense and free-throw shooting to secure the 58-53 victory.
Ibeh tied a career-high 31 points, added a game-high seven rebounds, and a team-high two steals.
Ayanna Trigg added a season-high nine points to go along with her team-high four assists, which was also a season high. Ayanna Trigg produced the only block for UCA.
As a team, the Sugar Bears outscored the Privateers, 32-24, with points in the paint. UCA was dominant on the glass with a huge 37-19 advantage in rebounds.
Dionjhae Thomas led New Orleans with 14 points and had a game-high six assists.
Jada Duncantell added 10 points and produced three steals. The Privateer bench outscored the Sugar Bears, 14-7.
The Sugar Bears return to action with a trip to Sam Houston on Feb. 13. The game is scheduled for a 2 p.m. tip.
"I'm glad we won,” UCA head coach Sandra Rushing said. “New Orleans is a very good basketball team. We did not play very well. I don't think we started off with the right intensity. Carley's defense was outstanding for us tonight. She did what she was supposed to do and met the challenge. We've worked on a lot of high-low in practice (leading to Lucy Ibeh's big game)."
