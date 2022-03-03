ATLANTA, Georgia — With the dust settled on Central Arkansas women's basketball's first regular season in the ASUN, the Sugar Bears land two players on postseason award lists.
One of the best forwards in the conference, Lucy Ibeh was named all-conference second team, her second all-conference selection as a Sugar Bear. Running the point, Randrea Wright was selected as one of the five best freshmen of the season, being named to the All-Freshman Team.
With the two selections, Central Arkansas maintains its streak of at least one all-conference choice every season since the 2009-10 season. Ibeh also goes down as the first multi-time selection since Kamry Orr made back-to-back All-Southland selections in 2017-18 and 2018-19, adding this year's pick to her All-Southland bid last year.
Ibeh made a mark in UCA's first season in the ASUN, leading the team in a number of categories. Leading the team in scoring with 12.8 points per game, Ibeh's point production ranked sixth in the conference. Ibeh's season-high came against Alcorn State back in November, when the forward dropped 27 points, one of three games of 20-plus points this season.
On the glass, Ibeh averaged 10.5 rebounds per game, which also led the conference and was top-30 in the country. Against Jarvis Christian, Ibeh collected a career-high 21 rebounds. Adding 25 points against the Bulldogs, Ibeh recorded the first 20-20 game for Central Arkansas since 2012. All said and done, the forward put together 12 double-doubles, leading the conference in that regard.
Part of a pack of freshmen, Wright burst onto the scene in game one. Going up against a Big 12 foe in Kansas State, Wright scored 17 points for the Purple and Gray. In fact, the Birmingham, Ala., native would score double-figures in five of her first seven games, averaging 10.3 points per contest to open the season. Falling to around nine points per game through the nonconference portion of the schedule, her scoring picked up in conference season, as she averaged 10.4 points per game. In the first game against Jacksonville, the point guard scored 19 points, including 11 free throws, before finally getting over the 20-point mark against Eastern Kentucky, netting 21 points on Senior Day.
In addition to her increased scoring, Wright also led the team in assists, taking the reins of the offense from the onset and getting her teammates involved. Just like her scoring, she hit a high-mark early in the season with seven helpers against Louisiana-Monroe in game four. Through the middle of the season, Wright would show flashes, hitting four or more assists seven more times before setting a new career-high against Bellarmine, dishing out nine helpers against the Knights. Her total marked the 26th time a Sugar Bear has ever handed out nine assists, and was the first occurrence since 2020.
Combined, the duo was responsible for over 23 points, 13 rebounds and three steals per game. Ibeh set new career-highs in rebounds (21), assists (six) and blocks (three), winning one ASUN Player of the Week award. Wright became the first UCA freshman to score 10-plus points in a season-opener since 2013, and the first to score double-figures in her first three games since 2009. She was named ASUN Freshman of the Week four times, the second-most by any conference freshman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.