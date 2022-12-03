x

Izard County coach Jared Johnson is doused with ice water following the Cougars’ win over Rector in the 8-man state championship game at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

 Braeden Botts / Special to the Daily Guard

LITTLE ROCK — Izard County closed its first season of varsity high school football with a state championship.

ICC outlasted Rector 36-26 Thursday night to win the 8-Man state championship, prevailing in a matchup of contrasting styles during the first of five state title games this week at War Memorial Stadium.