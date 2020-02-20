NACOGDOCHES, Texas — The University of Central Arkansas Bears were ice cold from the perimeter Wednesday night against a team they could not afford to be in an 83-68 loss to league-leader Stephen F. Austin at Johnson Coliseum.
The Bears (9-18, 8-8 Southland Conference) shot just 38.5% overall against the Lumberjacks (23-3, 14-1 SLC) and just 16.7% (4 of 24) from 3-point range.
UCA was 0 for 12 from beyond the arc in the first half and trailed 42-22 at halftime.
The Bears, who lost to the Lumberjacks by one point on a last-second free throw in the first meeting last month in Conway, also had a huge deficit at the free-throw line.
SFA made 24 of 28 at the foul line compared to 14 of 17 for UCA.
UCA's defense did force 26 turnovers, allowing the Bears to score 27 points, but it was not enough.
SFA had balance, getting both points and rebounds from 11 different players, including four in double figures scoring.
UCA also had four in double figures, led by junior guard Rylan Bergersen, who had 19 points following a season-low two points last Saturday while battling the flu.
Senior Jared Chatham added 13 points, while sophomore Eddy Kayouloud had 12 and junior DeAndre Jones had 10.
Jones missed the first meeting with SFA with an ankle injury.
Bergersen and Jones had two 3-pointers each for UCA's only long-range baskets of the game.
Jones had a team-high five assists, while Kayouloud had a team-high six steals and junior Hayden Koval had a team-high nine rebounds.
The Bears, who have lost two consecutive games to two of the top teams in the SLC after winning four of five games, return home to host another title contender, the Nicholls Colonels, at 3 p.m. Saturday as part of a doubleheader with the Sugar Bears.
Second-place Nicholls clinched a spot in the SLC Tournament on Wednesday with a 73-69 win over Northwestern State.
