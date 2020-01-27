The University of Central Arkansas men's and women's track and field teams returned to action for the Jayhawk Classic on Friday at Bill Easton Track.
Niklas Iking and Joshua Armstead led the men with victories and the women's distance medley relay paced the Bears on the final day of competition.
The women's distance medley relay team of Erin Woodward, Ajah Criner, Tamara Reeves and Gracie Hyde dominated from the start of the race and combined for an effort of 12:08.62.
The DRM squad won by more than 20 seconds.
Iking recorded a career-best time of 2:35.18 and won the 1,000-meter.
Simon Schneider placed fifth with a personal-best run of 2:40.61.
Jordan Brock placed sixth with a season-best effort of 3:09.25 in the women's 1,000m. Kaylei Gober clocked a career-best time of 3:27.65 and finished in eighth.
Casey Gore finished with a third-place time of 5:31.30 in the women's mile morning session, which is a career best.
On the men's side, Brett Borchert placed second in the men's mile with a season-best run of 4:36.35.
Ayana Harris finished in third in the women's 60m hurdles with a career-best run of 8.89.
Aysha Anderson added a career-best time with a fifth-place effort of 9.07, and Kayla Scott produced a person-best run of 9.13 and came in sixth.
In the men's 60m hurdles, Jordan Atkins finished with a run of 8.18, while Zachary Jewell produced a third-place time of 6.81 in the men's 60m final.
Tyler Rose placed seventh in the women's 600 yards with a personal-best mark of 1:35.50, and Joshua Armstead won the men's 600-yard with a career-best time of 1:14.73.
Aysha Anderson finished the women's 400m in third with the best time of her career with a run of 1:00.77, and Laterrica Thomas came in 10th with a season-best effort of 1:02.90.
Thomas posted a sixth-place mark of 26.49 in the 200m.
Josh Clethen clocked a career-best time of 2:01.26 and placed third in the 800m.
Johnson Adegbite posted a run of 22.48 in the 200m and came in seventh.
Simon Schneider led UCA in the 3,000m with a career-best time of 9:02.82 and placed sixth.
Jared Hamilton followed right behind with a season-best mark of 9:06.18, while Jared Touart clocked an eighth-place time of 9:07.62.
Alex Hanson closed out the top-10 with a season-best run of 9:10.51.
Logan Hall notched a height of 1.95m (6-4.75) and tied for fourth in the high jump, while Timquorian Johnson recorded a jump of 1.80m (5-10.75) and placed 10th.
Johnson added a fourth-place finish in the triple jump with a distance of 13.61m (44-7.00).
Taylor Coleman finished in seventh in the women's long jump with a season-best leap of 5.26m (17-3.25).
Aidan Patton posted a career-best toss of 15.86m (52-0.50) and placed fourth in the weight throw. Patton's mark is the best in program history.
Malik Beasley came in seventh with a personal-best throw of 14.13m (46-4.00).
Beasley notched an eighth-place mark of 13.72m (41-3.00) in the shot put. Patton notched a distance of 12.57m (41-3.00) and came in ninth.
In the evening session of the mile run, Hunter Henderson posted the best mark of his career with a 10th-place time of 4:27.52.
Max Nores came in 10th in the evening session of the 3,000m with a career-best run of 8:47.33.
The men's DMR of Henderson, Jewell, Iking and Hamilton placed fourth with a group effort of 10:31.40.
The day started with the final three events of the heptathlon.
Timon Dresselhaus led UCA with a third-place finish in the 60m hurdles with a run of 8.83, and Luke Anthony came in fifth with a run of 9.43.
Zac Bitton placed seventh with a season-best effort of 9.90, and Dresselhaus added another third-place mark in the pole vault with a season-best height of 3.95m (12-11.50).
Bitton finished with a fourth-place height of 3.65m (11-11.75), which is a season best.
Anthony notched a career-best vault of 3.35m (10-11.75).
Anthony picked up the victory in the 1,000m with a personal-best time of 2:59.37.
Dresselhaus placed fourth with a season-best run of 3:02.64, and Bitton clocked a season-best mark of 3:05.98 and placed fifth.
Dresselhaus finished the heptathlon in second place with a combined score of 4,808.
With a season-best score of 4,314, Bitton placed fifth, while Anthony tallied a career-best mark of 4,188 and finished in sixth.
Deborah Shaw placed fifth in the pentathlon's 60m hurdles with a career-best time of 9.73, and Megan Lee added a personal-best run of 9.74 and finished sixth.
Jennifer Peake recorded the best mark of her career with a seventh-place effort of 9.93.
Peake led the way for UCA in the high jump with a career-best height of 1.51m (4-11.50).
Lee added another personal-best height with a jump of 1.45m (4-9.00) and placed fifth.
Shaw placed sixth with a career-best mark of 1.42m (4-7.75).
In the shot put, Peake posted the best throw of her career with a distance of 10.88m (35-8.50).
Lee came in fifth with a personal-best mark of 9.97m (32-8.50).
Shaw added another career-best toss of 7.59m (24-11.00) and finished in seventh.
Shaw led the Bears in the long jump portion with a personal-best leap of 5.13m (16-10.00) and placed third.
Peake finished in fourth with the best mark of her career with a jump of 5.06m (16-7.25).
Lee added the best distance of her career with a mark of 4.67m (15-4.00) and finished sixth.
Lee placed fifth in the 800m with a time of 2:45.42.
Peake came in sixth with a career-best run of 3:03.26.
Shaw notched a seventh-place effort of 3:33.60, which is the best of her career.
Peake finished the pentathlon in fourth place with a career-best score of 2,855.
Lee compiled a personal-best tally of 2,838 and placed fifth, and Shaw came in seventh with her best combined score of 2,382.
The Bears return to the track for the Notre Dame Mayo Invitation on Feb. 7.
