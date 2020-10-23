On Thursday, an announcement was made that the University of Arkansas men’s basketball team will play an in-state opponent in the regular season for the first time in 70 years.
That opponent will be Central Arkansas when the Bears head up to Fayetteville to take on the Razorbacks on Dec. 12.
The game came about because some of the original money games UCA was going to play were canceled due to COVID concerns.
This allowed the door to open on a game being played.
I’ve written a column in the past about how I feel as though in-state competition is good for sports and fan bases and I will make that point again.
Why did this take 70 years to happen anyway?
Former Arkansas football coach and athletic director Frank Broyles was the driving force behind in-state competition for the University of Arkansas to opt out of playing in-state schools.
An article I read stated that when the Razorbacks and Arkansas State matched up in the first round of the 1987 National Invitational Tournament, which stated that many insiders believed it was a must-win game for then coach Nolan Richardson to keep his job.
Arkansas won that game 67-64 in overtime.
Seven years later, the Razorbacks hoisted up the national championship trophy under Richardson.
It’s crazy that a coach’s job was potentially on the line because of an in-state game.
Whether it is believed Arkansas has to be the top dog in the state or be able to win recruiting battles, those notions are not a way to gain respect of those institutions.
UCA fans have been clamoring for years to see the Bears and Hogs square off in competition and it wasn’t until recently that those matchups were even scheduled to happen.
With Hunter Yurachek leading the Arkansas athletic department, the policy of not playing in-state schools was opened up to only playing in-state competitions against schools in the University of Arkansas system — Little Rock and Pine Bluff.
However, it has become more relaxed to where we will see the Arkansas Razorbacks open up the schedule to UCA and possibly Arkansas State.
I’ve always thought the Razorbacks should play in-state schools.
We see it elsewhere in the country.
LSU has played McNeese State. Missouri has played Missouri State.
It’s far been time that Arkansas squared off against Arkansas State and UCA.
Arkansas is clearly playing at another level than UCA and to some degree Arkansas State being in the SEC.
They shouldn’t lose many recruiting battles to in-state schools and while it might be a matter of pride, playing in-state schools allows for bragging rights.
Last year, UCA had every right to brag that it beat Western Kentucky and Arkansas didn’t.
Were the Bears better than the Razorbacks last season? With Chad Morris as Arkansas’ coach, probably, but we don’t know for sure.
UCA did beat the Hilltoppers while Arkansas didn’t, but how much better would it have been if we actually got to see that matchup last season.
It would likely be a cheaper money game for Arkansas to shell out to UCA or Arkansas State and it would allow for some in-state rivalries between fans.
It would make the competitions more fun.
I’m glad Arkansas is opening up their schedule to in-state opponents.
I’m excited to watch the game on Dec. 12, even if it is a steep hill for UCA to climb.
In-state competition is good for the schools and we should get to see more of it.
