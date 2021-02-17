With forecasted inclement weather making its way into central Arkansas, several storing events have either been rescheduled or postponed.
UCA baseball was scheduled to start its season-opening series against Western Illinois on Friday, but the start of that series has been pushed back two days.
Now, the two teams will play a single game scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday, followed by a doubleheader Monday which also starts at 1 p.m.
For Hendrix, several competitions were moved or canceled.
Thursday’s softball doubleheader against the University of the Ozarks has been canceled.
The softball team is now scheduled to open its season hosting the Warrior Spring Fling from Feb. 20-21 at Warrior Softball Field.
Hendrix men’s and women’s basketball schedules also saw movement as games against Centre College have been moved to Saturday and Sunday.
Saturday’s festivities tip off at 1 p.m. for the women, followed by a 4 p.m. start for the men.
Sunday’s games will tip off at 11 a.m. for the women and 2 p.m. for the men.
All four games are scheduled to take place in Grove Gymnasium on the Hendrix campus.
Finally, the Southern Athletic Association has postponed the start of the SAA men’s and women’s swimming and diving championships in Birmingham, Alabama, until 5:30 p.m. Friday.
The four day event will now take place from Feb. 19 to 22 at the Birmingham CrossPlex.
