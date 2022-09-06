FAYETTEVILLE —  The exit before the game ended injuries to defensive backs Jalen Catalon and Myles Slusher  during Arkansas’ 31-24 season-opening victory over Cincinnati last Saturday could sideline them from the Razorbacks’ SEC opener against the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Arkansas and South Carolina, also 1-0 after beating Georgia State 35-14 last Saturday in Columbia, S.C., kick off at 11 a.m. at Reynolds Razorback Stadium on ESPN.

