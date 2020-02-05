With the second half of conference basketball now underway, several intra-county matchups occurred Tuesday night, while others had the night off.
Conway, Greenbrier and Vilonia all received breaks after playing last Friday and will begin the second half of conference play starting this Friday.
Conway will travel to Fort Smith to take on Southside, Greenbrier hosts Russellville and Vilonia travels to Alma.
Kicking off the intra-county battles, the St. Joseph School girls and boys teams beat both Conway Christian teams.
After the first half, the St. Joseph girls found themselves trailing 27-25, but managed to have a big second half, outscoring CCS 29-15 on their way to a 54-42 win at Conway Christian.
The boys game was not a competitive one as the Bulldogs won 55-19 in the crosstown matchup.
St. Joseph hosts Des Arc on Friday, while CCS travels to Quitman.
Guy-Perkins and Mt. Vernon-Enola also did battle in an intra-county matchup with the Warhawks beating the Thunderbirds in both games.
The MVE girls took the first game 62-33, while the boys crushed GP 82-26.
Guy-Perkins has a week off before hosting Clinton next Tuesday on senior night, while MVE travels Friday to Rural Special.
Mayflower was also in action on Tuesday as both teams picked up wins over Harmony Grove with the girls winning 59-35 and the boys winning 73-42.
Mayflower travels Friday to Glen Rose.
