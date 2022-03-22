Now that the college basketball world can collectively take a breath until the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight gets underway this weekend, I wanted to write a midweek column talking about the tournament.
I will get to the Deshaun Watson trade in this weekend’s column because I do have an opinion about that, but for now, it’s still NCAA Tournament time.
First, I wanted to touch on the NCAA Women’s Tournament.
I know people primarily pay attention to the men’s bracket, and that is the case with myself as well.
But, I wanted to highlight a couple things here because of a first-round score I noticed when watching ESPN one day.
On the ticker at the bottom of the screen, I had seen No. 1 seed South Carolina defeated No. 16 seed Howard 79-21, so I wanted to do some more digging and take a look at more scores from the women’s tournament.
I’ve long held the thought that women’s basketball didn’t feature as much parity as men’s basketball, largely because of the domination of Geno Auriemma’s UConn teams and lately with Dawn Staley’s South Carolina teams.
It seems the same teams rule the top of the women’s basketball rankings as opposed to the men’s, at least to me.
So, I asked myself after seeing the South Carolina/Howard score: Are there as many upsets in the women’s bracket as the men’s? How many tournament games are this lopsided?
Of course, I should say that I only looked at this year’s bracket through the Round of 32.
Of the Round of 64 games, there were eight upsets, including two nine seeds beating eight seeds, if one wants to count those upsets.
In this year’s men’s basketball tournament, 10 games were classified as upsets, including three nine-seed wins over eight seeds.
Not too big of a difference.
Then, I wanted to compare the one-seed versus 16-seed games to see if that 58-point blowout was an anomaly between the men and the women.
When adding up the differences between the top seed versus bottom seed games in round one for both men’s and women’s tournaments, I found that the No. 1 seeds in the women’s bracket won by about 40 points, while the men won by an average of 25 points.
Though both are still blowouts, I think we all can agree that 25 points looks better than 40.
The second round of the women’s tournament featured several blowout contests than the men’s tournament had, so take that how you will.
I’ve seen a suggestion that the women’s field may need to be narrowed, which I think 64 is largely fine once the play-in games are played.
Regardless, I do want to talk a bit about the men’s tournament a bit more.
What a showing by the No. 15 St. Peter’s Peacocks? They upset No. 2 seed Kentucky by six in the Round of 64 and then beat Murray State 70-60 in the Round of 32 to advance to the Sweet 16.
Each year has its Cinderella story, and this year it’s the Peacocks. I hope the run continues, but they have a lengthy Purdue team coming up.
North Carolina is another team that has surprised me. In the brackets I had filled out, I had UNC falling in the first round, but the Tar Heels stomped Marquette and then upset Baylor, who I haven’t really been high on lately.
It will be a fun No. 8 UNC versus and No. 4 UCLA matchup in the Sweet 16 to face the winner of Purdue and St. Peter’s.
Elsewhere in the bracket, as I mentioned last week, I filled out a “which mascot would win in a fight” bracket for fun.
One of the more difficult matchups to decide was the Iowa State Cyclones and the Miami Hurricanes.
I didn’t actually think we’d see this matchup in the official bracket, but here we are with No. 11 Iowa State beating No. 3 Wisconsin and No. 10 Miami upsetting No. 2 Auburn.
I ultimately picked the Hurricanes after a quick Google search told me hurricanes ultimately do more damage than cyclones, but now, the two schools will play this matchup out in real life.
The Michigan Wolverines are another surprise team for me. I was initially surprised they made it to the bracket over a team like Texas A&M.
Michigan’s record isn’t great and it had an early exit from the Big 10 Tournament after being ranked No. 8 in the Big 10 Tournament.
Regardless, the No. 11 seed Wolverines upset No. 6 seed Colorado State and then upset No. 3 Tennessee to advance to the Sweet 16 against No. 2 seed Villanova.
This is why this tournament is fun. Anything can happen at any time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.