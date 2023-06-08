x

Conway’s Yinyoe Yang attempts a putt during the Class 6A state golf tournament last September.

 Mark Buffalo / Log Cabin Democrat

I’m coming up on my one-year anniversary as the sports editor of the Log Cabin Democrat. And I must say it was one of the best years of my 28-year newspaper career.

I met some fantastic coaches, student-athletes and parents this year who helped make my job so much easier.

