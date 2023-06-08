I’m coming up on my one-year anniversary as the sports editor of the Log Cabin Democrat. And I must say it was one of the best years of my 28-year newspaper career.
I met some fantastic coaches, student-athletes and parents this year who helped make my job so much easier.
It will be hard to name all the people who helped me, but with technology the way that is is now, versus when I started full-time in the business in the summer of 1995,
I’m going to take a look back at some of the bigger things I was able to cover and accomplish with the Log Cabin.
When I started last year, it was in the middle of the Arkansas Activities Association two-week dead period. So, there was no practice or summer games going on. I had to scramble to see what I could run locally to help build readership up.
I combed through social media to find photos of our teams or camps and was able to start running some photos with lots of kids in them. I contacted the appropriate coaches to make sure it was OK to use them. They all seemed appreciative of me reaching out to them.
The first “real” story I did was about a state-champion track athlete from Vilonia. Girls track coach John Steward is a longtime friend from his days as the Carlisle High School football coach 20 years ago.
Once the dead period was over, I did stories about all six football teams in the county. The coaches were all receptive to that.
Once we got to August, things really took off with covering football, volleyball and golf.
And golf was the first sport that really got us going here at the Log Cabin since the golf season starts in early August.
Then Conway golf coach Kent Manion was awesome to work with. He always made sure I knew about his team through an app that he helped get through the AAA. All the Class 6A schools used it so there was never a time that I wasn’t able to cover his team. He also would send me photos via text to run.
Ray Nielsen, the yearbook teacher at St. Joseph High School, would email me photos and scores from the golf matches for their team. I was very thankful for that.
Volleyball was also a lot of fun. Conway coach Laura Crow and Greenbrier coach Katie Huff were so gracious with me, sending me stats and even photos when I wasn’t able to get to matches.
When football started, I, along with my intern Andrew McMahan and freelance writer Donna Lampkin Stephens, were able to cover each and every game played by the six football schools of Conway, Conway Christian, Greenbrier, Mayflower, Vilonia and Quitman. Granted, those stories did not run until the Tuesday after they were played, but it gave me time to sort out the stories and get photos together. I’m very proud of that.
One bonus of working at a daily newspaper for the first time in my career is that I’m able to write a column, like this one, when I feel like it. I’ve tried my best to write one at least once a week, giving my views on how things in our area are going as far as the sports scene. But one I wrote during football season showed how precious life can be.
It ran in October following the tragic events that led to the death of Conway High School secretary Kori Bartholomew. It was one of the hardest but most rewarding pieces I’ve ever written.
Next time, I’ll take a look at the rest of the 2022-23 school year.
Mark Buffalo is the sports editor of the Log Cabin Democrat and can be reached at mbuffalo@thecabin.net.
