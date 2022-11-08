The real season is finally here — high school football playoff.
Four of the six teams in Faulkner County have qualified to play in the postseason this year, led by the two Conway teams, who will host playoff games Friday night.
The Conway Wampus Cats finished third in the 7A-Central after falling to Bryant 34-16 on Saturday night. They will play the 1-9 Springdale Har-Ber Wildcats in the first round of the Class 7A state playoffs at John McConnell Stadium.
Conway, which has been ranked second through fourth all season in the Arkansas Sport Media football poll, went 5-2 in league play with its losses to No. 1 Bryant and No. 2 Cabot.
The Wampus Cats have had aspirations of playing for a state championship all season. And while they have lost those two games, there is still hope. They beat current No. 3 Bentonville in the season opener. They beat Louisiana power Ouachita Parish in the final non-conference game. So, if the Wampus Cats straighten out their mistakes, anything is possible. With the playoffs, you have to take it one game at a time. And that time is now.
Conway Christian had a turnaround season this year, playing for a conference championship in Week 9 against Bigelow. They Eagles finished second in the 2A-1 conference. They ended the regular season at 7-3 after finishing 1-9 a year ago.
Conway Christian will host the Marked Tree Indians, which finished third in the 2A-2 conference. It’s a big deal for the Eagles to host a playoff game with so many sophomores starting this season for Justin Kramer’s squad. He said that he thought the team was maybe a year away from being a contender. They were way past that this season.
The Vilonia Eagles got off to a horrendous start, losing both non-conference games, then losing to Morrilton in the 5A West opener, before beating Pine Bluff to even their league record at 1-1.
After dropping a 42-3 decision to top-ranked Joe T. Robinson, the Eagles reeled off four consecutive victories before playing Mills for second place in the regular-season finale.
Vilonia travels to Camden Fairview on Friday night for the first round of the Class 5A state playoffs. This is the fourth consecutive season that the Eagles have qualified for postseason play.
The Quitman Bulldogs are headed to the playoffs in their first season in Class 3A.
Quitman, which struggled at times, especially early in the season, finished fourth in the 3A-2 conference behind Melbourne, Newport and Salem — the only three teams to beat the Bulldogs in league play.
Quitman travels to Hoxie this Friday for its first-round playoff game.
Visit to my alma mater
With the Conway-Bryant game last week being postponed until Saturday night because of the impending severe weather, I was able to cover the Carlisle-Hazen game for the Grand Prairie Herald, for which I’m the sports editor as well. Carlisle is my alma mater, having graduated from there in 1990. Hazen is Carlisle’s most-heated rival.
According to the Arkansas Sports Media football poll, Hazen is No. 1 and Carlisle is No. 2. And the game did not disappoint.
The Bison led 16-14 at halftime and held a 24-14 lead in the third quarter before the Hornets rallied for a 38-30 win in front of an estimated 2,000 people at Carlisle’s Fred C. Hardke Field.
When I hear about “Friday Night Lights” and high school football, I instantly think of small-town football. Will either one of these teams have players who go on to the NFL? It’s highly doubtful but the passion that the players, coaches and fans show in a rivalry game is amazing.
I appreciating covering the bigger schools. For 17 years, I covered the Cabot Panthers. Now, I’m the main sports writer covering the Conway Wampus Cats. But something about small-town high school football, where everything in the communities shuts down … you can’t beat that.
Mark Buffalo is the sports editor of the Log Cabin Democrat and can be reached at mbuffalo@thecabin.net.
