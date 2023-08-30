It’s time. Time for the Buck James-coached Conway Wampus Cats to take the field for the first time this season.
Conway was idle last Friday during Week 0 while the Wampus Cats’ first opponent — the Bentonville Tigers were busy beating Broken Arrow, Okla., 41-0 in their season opener.
James came to Conway in late May after coaching the Bryant Hornets to the previous five Class 7A state titles. James did not change much as far as play calling with the existing coordinators. Mark Kelley continues to call the offense, and Clayton Pankey does the defense, just as they did under former coach Keith Fimple.
For James, he is excited to get the season going. He did not like not having a game last week.
A year ago, Conway knocked off Bentonville in the same scenario with the scheduling. Will it happen again? We will find out Friday night, starting at 7 p.m. at Tiger Stadium in Bentonville.
In a classic matchup with the two smallest 11-man teams in Faulkner County, Conway Christian jumped out to a 12-0 lead then held on to beat Quitman 20-13 at Mission Field.
The game featured two long defensive touchdowns. Conway Christian’s Bryce Keathley returned an interception 99 yards for a touchdown to give the Eagles a 20-7 lead. Not to be outdone, Quitman’s Jordan Moore-Payne stripped the ball from Conway Christian’s Brady Domokos and returned it 92 yards for a score.
Conway Christian’s victory was the first in the series since 2019.
Conway Christian hosts Baptist Prep on Friday while Quitman hosts Hector.
The other team from Faulkner County to get a win last Friday was the Mayflower Golden Eagles, who pulled away from Smackover for a 47-8 win.
Quarterback Frankie Fennell had a big night. He was 6 for 9 passing for 145 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for 68 yards on nine carries.
Mayflower plays at Drew Central in Monticello on Friday night.
Both Vilonia and Greenbrier came up short in their respective games with Hot Springs and Farmington. However, one of those teams will be 1-1 after Friday night as they play one another at Greenbrier this Friday.
Last year’s contest was a classic with Greenbrier winning 19-14. The Panthers jumped out to a quick lead only to see the Eagles come back and have a chance to win. I expect another great game this time around.
In addition to my position as sports editor of the Log Cabin, I will now be responsible for sports coverage of the Batesville Guard, which is printed two days a week.
For the past year, I’ve been doing some work for the first edition of the week. I was asked by my bosses if I would like to continue doing that and add the Saturday edition as well.
I promise that the coverage of the sporting events in Faulkner County will not suffer. I would predict that 90 percent of my coverage of the Batesville area will take place by watching games online then talking to coaches on the phone or through text messages. I want to give them a taste of the coverage that the Log Cabin Democrat readers have gotten in the past 14 months.
