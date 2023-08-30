x

Conway Christian's Deagan Meeks pulls away from Quitman defender Bryson Thacker during the first half of the Eagles' win over the Bulldogs last Friday at Mission Field.

 Mark Buffalo/Log Cabin Democrat

It’s time. Time for the Buck James-coached Conway Wampus Cats to take the field for the first time this season.

Conway was idle last Friday during Week 0 while the Wampus Cats’ first opponent — the Bentonville Tigers were busy beating Broken Arrow, Okla., 41-0 in their season opener.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.