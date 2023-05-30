Conway High School has made a home run hire for its new football coach.
Buck James, who won the last five Class 7A state titles as head coach of the Bryant Hornets, was introduced as the new Wampus Cats coach Tuesday, replacing Keith Fimple, who left to become athletic director for the Springdale School District.
James was 80-9 during his seven-year tenure at Bryant. Previously, James was head coach at Camden Fairview and Star City. He was also an assistant coach at Little Rock Christian before taking the head job at Bryant.
The Bryant School District announced at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday that James had resigned to take the job at Conway.
Conway athletic director Clint Ashcraft confirmed the hiring at 3 p.m. Tuesday.
“We’re excited,” Ashcraft said. “He’s got a great history and tradition everywhere he’s been. I’ve known him for a long time. I coached against him several times. I’ve always been impressed with the programs he’s put together and the mental and physical toughness that all his teams have is impressive. I’m just looking forward to getting started and see how this develops here at Conway.”
The Log Cabin Democrat will have more information in Thursday's edition.
