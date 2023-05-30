x

Former Bryant Hornets football coach Buck James has been hired as the new Conway Wampus Cats coach. The announcement was made Tuesday by Conway athletic director Clint Ashcraft.

 Jimmy Jones/SB Live

Conway High School has made a home run hire for its new football coach.

Buck James, who won the last five Class 7A state titles as head coach of the Bryant Hornets, was introduced as the new Wampus Cats coach Tuesday, replacing Keith Fimple, who left to become athletic director for the Springdale School District.

