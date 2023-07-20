Media days

KJ Jefferson was among the Razorbacks at SEC Media Days in Nashville on Wednesday.

 Otis Kirk / Special to the Log Cabin Democrat

FAYETTEVILLE – Arkansas has something many teams in the SEC doesn’t have and that’s a returning starter, experienced quarterback.

KJ Jefferson was among the Razorbacks at SEC Media Days in Nashville on Wednesday. Jefferson has played in 32 games at Arkansas with 26 starts. In 2022, Jefferson played in 11 games. He completed 204 of 300 passes for 2,648 yards, 24 touchdowns and five interceptions. He was second on the team in rushing with 158 carries for 640 yards and nine touchdowns. Jefferson hopes to have an even better 2023.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.