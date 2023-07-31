FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson and running back Raheim “Rocket” Sanders have been named to the preseason watch list for the Maxwell Award.

Jefferson and Sanders are two of 85 players on the preseason watch list for the award presented to the best player in college football. Arkansas is one of 16 schools and one of only three SEC programs with two players represented.

