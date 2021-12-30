Some may see Arkansas foreseeing a depleted Penn State defense in Saturday’s 11 a.m (CST) ESPN2 televised Outback Bowl in Tampa, Fla.
Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson doesn’t see it that way.
Following the Razorbacks Tuesday practice in Tampa, Jefferson was asked on a video about Penn State’s defense Monday losing starting safety Jaquan Brisker upon Brisker’s decision to withdraw from the game and instead concentrate on preparing for the NFL Combine and draft. The Nittany Lions’ defense already has lost starting linebackers Brandon Smith and Ellis Brooks opting to skip the bowl and prepare for NFL Combine and draft.
Jefferson, knowing Arkansas on the fly tries to replace leading receiver Treylon Burks (declaring for the NFL draft), defensive end and team pass-rush leader Tre Williams (also NFL draft declared) and kickoff man Vito Calvaruso, transferring to Wisconsin, answered diplomatically yet decisively.
“I know about Penn State being a premier football program,” Jefferson said. “I know those guys have athletes just like we have. I’m pretty sure they have guys who can step in and make plays for them as well.”
Indeed, upon Saturday’s kickoff, media and fans focus shifts from those not playing in the game to those who are.
One thing, most of those playing in this and all the bowl games played, will arrive their pregame healthiest since the season opener.
It’s been over a month since Jefferson has been hit in a game and his body is recovering for that as likely are a multitude on the mend.
“I’ve been battling with my knee all season now,” Jefferson said. “But the break we got before we came here, I felt pretty good relaxing and not putting too much stress on it. I’m still getting treatment and making sure my body is 100 percent healthy.”
Not that even four intervening weeks completely heals the aches and worse of a full 12-game season.
“I can tell you right now this four weeks off and no one is 100 percent healthy,” Arkansas sixth-year senior middle linebacker Grant Morgan said after Tuesday’s practice. “Every single person is fighting injury, but the thing is with this team we have we don’t care. We’re 100 percent ready to go play as hard as we can.”
And Morgan is healthier in late December than he was finishing November.
“It has been good to not have to wear an elbow brace or a knee brace because it’s annoying,” Morgan said. “I finally feel really good so I’m excited for this game to kind of be able to do the things we want to do because we’re good at it, not because that’s what we have to do because we’re limited in a certain way.”
Like Arkansas, Penn State will be without its best receiver. Johan Dotson, 91 catches for 1,182 yards and 12 touchdowns, on Monday declared for the draft and withdrew from the bowl game.
Morgan said Coach James Franklin’s Nittany Lions have unique ways of compensating.
“ I think the one thing that stands out for them they have three really good tight ends,” Morgan said. “They find ways to be able to get their personnel for different mismatches against the defenses they’ve played against. So we’ve got to be able to find personnel to be able to match it, be able fit it and go stop it.”
Morgan expects Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford to adapt minus Dotson with wideout Parker Washington stepping up.
“Sean Clifford makes plays,” Morgan said. “He’s a good quarterback and knows how to make the play continue a little bit longer or he can just put it in a spot where his receivers can go get it. Their receivers are really good. No. 3 (Washington) is probably going to step up and have a good game. They have really good athletes.”
Wednesday’s non-football activities for the Razorbacks include going to the Busch Gardens.
As a 6-2, 245 bruiser, quarterback Jefferson has established a fearless reputation for running over would-be tacklers.
He wasn’t so fearless regarding the Busch Garden’s rollercoasters which Morgan wants to ride.
“I’m not!” Jefferson responded. “I’m not! I might ride one ride but no big roller coaster!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.