COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Central Arkansas men’s track and field team returned to action for the NCAA West Prelims at Texas A&M on Wednesday.
Zachary Jewell qualified for the quarterfinals in the 100m and 200m.
Jewell tied his career-best mark and UCA record of 10.07 as he won his heat of the 100m.
He qualified for the Friday quarterfinals as he recorded the fourth-best time on the day.
With a run of 20.62, he placed second in his heat of the 200m. He qualified for the quarterfinals on Friday as he posted the 12th-best effort in the first round.
TJ Robinson clocked a personal-best run of 1:49.27 in the 800m and finished sixth in his heat.
He produced the 20th-best time in the first round, but six runners with slower times advanced to the quarterfinals because they finished first, second or third in their respective heats.
Jordan Atkins recorded a mark of 14.27 in the 110m hurdles and came in seventh in his heat. He finished 35th overall.
Ajah Criner will be in action for UCA on Thursday, as she will compete in the 100m and 200m first round at 7 p.m. and 8:45 p.m., respectively.
