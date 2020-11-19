FAYETTEVILLE — Isaiah Joe, the Arkansas Razorbacks sophomore two-year starting shooting guard and former Fort Smith Northside state champion all-state guard was drafted by the Philadelphia 76ers in Wednesday night’s second round of the NBA draft.
The SEC’s leading 3-point shooter was the 49th pick in the league’s rounds covering 60 selections.
On a Facebook video posted as he gathered with family and friends watching the draft, Joe said, “I just want to thank God. Thank my family, my friends, my circle, everybody around me. All my supporters. I really appreciate you all making the person that I am today. And I’m just happy to have this opportunity that most people don’t get to have in their lifetime. I appreciate all this support I have. Thank you all.”
Recruited by former Arkansas coach Mike Anderson, Joe, 6-foot-5, set a UA freshman record 113 3-pointers for Anderson’s 18-16 Razorbacks of 2018-2019 while averaging 13.9 points.
For coach Eric Musselman’s 20-12 Razorbacks of the ended at the SEC Tournament COVID-19 virus abbreviated season, Joe averaged 16.9 points.
Though missing five games, all which Arkansas lost, upon undergoing midseason arthroscopic knee surgery, Joe sank 96 3-pointers.
He averaged 20 points the six games he played upon returning from surgery.
While the team’s best pure shooter, Joe played unselfishly and dished a Razorbacks career 103 assists.
Cited by both Anderson and Musselman for his defense, Joe led the Razorbacks in charges taken (27 and 18) both his seasons and in 2020 SEC games sank 43 of 45 free throws.
Arkansas junior guard Mason Jones, the SEC Co-Player of the Year and SEC leading scorer averaging 22.0 points per game, also declared for the NBA draft but was not selected.
Presumably Jones will weigh NBA free agency offers with opportunities to play professionally overseas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.