Junior outfielder Kolby Johnson and sophomore pitcher Tyler Cleveland from the University of Central Arkansas were both named to the ASUN Conference All-Academic baseball team on Tuesday.
Johnson, from Pearland, Texas, has a 4.0 GPA in finance and is working toward his MBA.
Cleveland, from East End, has a 3.65 GPA in health education.
Johnson was UCA's fourth-leading hitter this season with a .279 average and was second in hits with 60, including nine doubles, two triples and two home runs.
He also stole eight bases and drew 27 walks, which ranked second on the team.
Cleveland led the ASUN in strikeouts with 101 and tied for the lead in victories with seven (7-2 record).
He was a two-time ASUN Pitcher of the Week and pitched four complete games and had a 2.93 ERA.
