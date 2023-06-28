Conway Christian football player Cooper Johnson was added to West team for the Arkansas High School Coaches Association All-Star Game three days before the game was played. But that didn’t stop him from enjoying the experience.
“It was definitely a big honor to play in the all-star game and have the opportunity to do so,” he said. “I have always heard how good some of the guys before me were that made the all-star game. So getting selected to play on the same level as them was really cool.”
Johnson said the two-a-day practices getting ready for the game surprised him.
“But it helped me get in shape and ready for the game,” he said. “It was different than a normal high school game because I wasn’t nervous about wining or losing, but just trying to enjoy my last high school game. I am very lucky to be able to play one more game right before I go off to college.”
Johnson caught one pass for 26 yards in the West’s 37-34 win at Estes Stadium in Conway.
Johnson has played football since the sixth grade when he played in the Optimist league.
As a senior in 2022, Johnson helped the Eagles to a 7-4 overall record and 5-1 conference mark, which was good enough for second place and a home playoff game.
“It was different than many others’ experiences with football at other schools because I didn’t play in a game we won from seventh grade all the way to the last game of my junior year,” Johnson said. “It’s crazy to think about not winning a game for almost four years in a row, but it happened. Getting to play a big role on the team my senior year was great because it felt like my work was finally paying off because we were winning.”
Johnson played baseball his junior year and soccer this past season.
“I never thought I’d play soccer, but it’s actually really fun,” he said.
Johnson plans to attend Oklahoma State University in Stillwater, Okla. and pursue a commercial pilot-style career.
“Walking on is always a possibility,” he said. “But I haven’t made my mind up on trying that out yet.”
With him wanting to be a pilot, Johnson did something interesting before the game on Saturday.
“Fun fact … I actually did my first solo flight three hours before the all-star game,” Johnson said.
