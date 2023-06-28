x

Conway Christian receiver Cooper Johnson asks the official if he's lined up properly during the Arkansas High School Coaches Association All-Star Football Game on Saturday at Estes Stadium in Conway.

 Mark Buffalo/Log Cabin Democrat

Conway Christian football player Cooper Johnson was added to West team for the Arkansas High School Coaches Association All-Star Game three days before the game was played. But that didn’t stop him from enjoying the experience.

“It was definitely a big honor to play in the all-star game and have the opportunity to do so,” he said. “I have always heard how good some of the guys before me were that made the all-star game. So getting selected to play on the same level as them was really cool.”

