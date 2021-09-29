SAPPHIRE, North Carolina — The University of Central Arkansas finished 14th on Tuesday at the JT Poston Invitational hosted by Western Carolina at the par-71 Country Club of Sapphire Valley.
UCA shot rounds of 298-302-293 for an 894 total.
Sophomore Blaine Calhoon of Cabot, shot 70-75-74_219 and finished in a tie for 53rd place overall.
Sophomore Sam Long of Liverpool, England, shot 76-78-73_227 and tied for 74th.
Junior Spencer Jenkins of Lakeland, Tennessee, had rounds of 79-74-75_228 and tied for 77th.
Junior Brett Daughdrill of Jonesboro, shot 76-76-77_229 and junior Nate Jolly of North Little Rock, shot 76-82-71_229 and tied for 79th place.
Jolly shot UCA's best round of the day at even-par 71.
South Carolina won the tournament, followed by Middle Tennessee, Chattanooga, Kennesaw State and Belmont rounding out the Top 5.
UCA competes next at the Grover Page Classic at the Jackson (Tennessee) Country Club, beginning Oct. 4.
