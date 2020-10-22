The University of Central Arkansas men’s golf team finished the Little Rock Invitational at the Chenal Country Club on Tuesday in 12th place. Nate Jolly led the Bears with a 220 (+4) and tied for 39th.
Jolly recorded two birdies on the day and finished with a final-round score of 78 (+6). He collected nine birdies and one eagle across the three days. His combined score of 220 (+4) earned him a tie for 39th.
Davis Irving moved up one spot in the standings and finished tied for 44th with an effort of 222 (+6). He notched three birdies on the final day and a tally of 74 (+2). He picked up nine birdies for the tournament.
After a final-round score of 72 (E), Blaine Calhoon rocketed up 12 spots on the leaderboard into a tie for 52nd. He finished with a three-round mark of 224 (+8). He posted five birdies on the final day and had seven birdies for the tournament.
Jakob Lemieux recorded an eagle and two birdies on the final round on his way to a 73 (+1). He jumped 10 spots in the standings into a tie for 59th with a combined tally of 226 (+10). For the tournament he had four birdies and an eagle.
Miles Smith and Josh Turnock finished the tournament tied for 76th with a 232 (+16).
Smith produced a final-round mark of 75 (+3) and climbed five spots on the leaderboard into a tie for 76th. His five birdies gave him a tournament total of a team-high 10 birdies for the three rounds.
Turnock finished the final round with three birdies and a score of 79 (+7). He tallied seven birdies across the three rounds.
UCA surrendered two points in the Governor’s I-40 Showdown, but still holds a 14-2 lead in the standings.
The Bears will not have another tournament in 2020. The next time UCA will be on the course will be Feb. 14, for the La Tour Intercollegiate.
Team Standings
1. Little Rock – 829 (-35)
2. Arkansas State – 846 (-18)
3. UT-Arlington – 848 (-16)
4. ULM – 849 (-15)
5. Louisiana – 852 (-12)
6. Abilene Christian – 853 (-11)
7. Southern Mississippi – 861 (-3)
T8. Texas State – 863 (-1)
T8. Lamar – 863 (-1)
10. Louisiana Tech – 866 (+2)
11. South Alabama – 877 (+13)
12. UCA – 886 (+22)
13. Southern Illinois – 893 (+29)
14. Missouri State – 903 (+39)
