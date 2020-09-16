CHOUDRANT, Louisiana – The University of Central Arkansas men's golf team finished the Jim Rivers Intercollegiate on Tuesday, at the Squire Creek Country Club, in 11th place with a score of 895 (+31).
Nate Jolly closed out the tournament tied for 30th with a tally of 222 (+6).
Jolly posted the best single-round score by a UCA golfer this season with his round of 70 (-2) while he collected four birdies.
He rocketed up 20 spots into a tie for 30th with a tournament total of 222 (+6), which is a personal best as a Bear.
He finished the tournament with eight birdies.
Blaine Calhoon finished the tournament tied for 37th and jumped up 10 spots with an effort of 223 (+7).
In the final round, he produced four birdies for the second-consecutive day and finished with a 72 (E).
He accumulated a team-high 11 birdies for the tournament.
Miles Smith moved up seven spots into a tie for 50th with a three-round mark of 227 (+11).
He posted a final-round score of 74 (+2) and tallied three birdies.
He finished the tournament with six birdies.
Davis Irving and Palmer McSpadden finished tied for 58th with a final score of 230 (+14).
Irving climbed seven spots on the final day. He notched a final-round tally of 75 (+3) with a birdie. He picked up five birdies for the tournament.
McSpadden recorded a career-best tournament score of 230 (+4).
He shot a 78 (+6) with three birdies for the final round. He finished the tournament with five birdies.
Josh Turnock notched one birdie on his way to a final-round score of 83 (+11). He finished the tournament tied for 68th with a 235 (+19) and had five birdies.
UCA returns to action Sept. 21 for the 2020 Scenic City Collegiate.
The tournament is hosted by Chattanooga at The Honors Course.
