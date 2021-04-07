The Missouri Tiger Intercollegiate concluded Tuesday at The Club at Old Hawthorne.
Nate Jolly finished the tournament 65th overall.
Jolly recorded four birdies on the front nine and continued to have success on the Par-5 10th. In the first two rounds he birdied the 10th hole and in the final round he posted an eagle.
He finished the third round with a 77 (+5) and posted a three-round total of 232 (+16). Jolly collected nine birdies and an eagle across the three rounds.
Jolly and the rest of the Bears return to the course for the 2021 Southland Conference Championships on April 26.
The championships will take place on the Stonebridge Ranch Country Club, Dye Course in McKinney, Texas.
“He didn’t have his ‘A’ game this tournament, but he fought hard and had a strong finish to his final round going birdie, birdie, eagle,” coach Steve Runge said. “We are looking forward to the conference championships in a couple of weeks.”
Tennis
The Southland Conference announced its winners Tuesday for SLC Player of the Week. The University of Central Arkansas’s Fuka Nonoyama was given this honor as she went 4-0 this past week.
The Bears posted a solid week as they bested a former undefeated Texas A&M-Corpus Christi squad and Northwestern State. Neither of these results would be possible without Nonoyama’s ability to make her mark on the match.
UCA began its tough stretch this past week on April 1, as it battled the Islanders in Tyler, Texas. Heading into the matchup, TAMCC was one of two undefeated teams in SLC play. That fact would no longer become relevant as the Bears snuck out of the match with a victory. Sophomore Nonoyama played a massive role as her and sophomore Chunxi Xin claimed the first match in doubles play 6-3. That victory was match-defining as the Bears eventually claimed the doubles point.
Outside of that, Nonoyama impressed mainly in her singles bout. In that match, she would take on the hot-hitting Camille Townsend. The Islanders No. 2 heading into the day was 10-2 as she was 8-2 in the No. 1 spot and 2-0 from the second position.
Nonoyama did not let that phase her as she pushed past Townsend in two sets, 6-1, 6-2. Both of those matches helped lift UCA as they eventually pulled off the upset 4-3.
Nonoyama’s success did not stop there as the Bears welcomed the Lady Demons to the UCA Courts on April 3. Nonoyama and Xin’s squad once again made quick work of the opposition as they bested them 6-2.
In singles play, the sophomore saw a different type of match as she was given the opportunity to pose a stellar comeback. Nonoyama dropped the first set 6-3 but came back as she won the next two 6-4, 10-3.
These results continued to add to her successful resume this year as she is 25-9 overall in singles play with an SLC record of 7-2. In doubles play, she is currently 23-9 with an SLC record of 8-0.
This is the third time that Nonoyama has claimed the weekly award and is her second time this season.
As a three-time winner, she currently is tied with Xin for the most weekly honors in school history. She will hope to represent the award well as the Bears head into their final regular-season stand this weekend. UCA is set to host Abilene Christian on Friday and UIW on Sunday in the last matches before the conference tournament on April 22-25.
“Fuka has been doing a tremendous job this semester,” coach Casey Wharton said. “She has been staying focused on the things she can control, just working hard while staying positive. This week is another example of the hard work she has been putting in. I think this week especially, she had some tough matches, where her and CC (Chunxi Xin) played really well in doubles. Then she also went out in singles and found a way to win. I am very proud of her, not just for the results she is achieving but the way she is achieving it with poise and steadiness that would make any coach proud.”
