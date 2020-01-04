Jones passes Pennell in program assists as Bears down Cowboys 79-69

Two games back from an ankle injury, Central Arkansas junior guard has shown it hasn’t hindered him in any way.
In his first game back Thursday against Houston Baptist, Jones scored 21 points, grabbed six rebounds, dished out six assists and had two steals.
In UCA’s (4-11, 3-1 Southland Conference) 79-69 win over McNeese State (5-9, 0-3 SLC), Jones was dynamic for the Bears, finishing with 26 points on six of seven shooting — all from 3-point land — dishing out nine assists, grabbing three rebounds and three steals.
Jones’ first assist passed UCA men’s basketball coach Russ Pennell for first-place all-time in program assists.
But Jones hasn’t thought about passing Pennell.
“It’s not really anything I thought about,” he said. “It’s a part of my game, so I’ll take it.”
Jones got the assist on a pass to junior forward Jared Chatham in transition off a rebound by junior center Hayden Koval.
Prior to the assist, Jones had sat on the bench for the first few minutes of the game as he did against HBU as he is trying to work his way back onto the floor from the injury.
The fell behind by six points within the game’s first minute and a half and then started to climb back into the game.
A layup by junior guard Rylan Bergersen got UCA on the board and then Koval hit a 3-pointer to make the game 6-5.
A second three by McNeese junior guard A.J. Lawson put the Cowboys up 9-5.
Jones then came on the floor, hit a pair of free throws and then started his 3-point barrage, which put the Bears up for good when he gave UCA a 10-9 lead.
It was the first of Jones’ first six 3-pointers of the game. His 3-point attempts were his only official attempts from anywhere on the court as well.
UCA associate head coach Anthony Boone — who is filling in for head coach Russ Pennell, who is on a leave of absence — said Jones makes his teammates around him better.
“He has played incredible,” he said. “We’re continuing to watch him everyday. When the games are coming up and give him a little more time until he’s back to where he can play a full game.
“He’s been incredible though. He’s got incredible focus and he’s playing at a pretty good pace. And, he’s helping everyone else to be better on the floor. It’s been really nice to have him back on the floor.”
After Jones’ first three, the Bears continued to build their lead, especially off turnovers, converting nine first-half McNeese turnovers into 10 points as UCA led 44-30 at the break.
The Cowboys scored the first three points out of the break bfore UCA went on an 11-2 run to build the lead to 55-35.
The lead never dropped below 14 points until the final minute and a half as McNeese went on an 8-0 run to close out the game for the final 79-69 score.
Jones was followed by Chatham and freshman guard/forward Jaxson Baker each contributed 11 points.
Overall, the Bears shot well from the field, hitting at a 48.1% clip, while holding the Cowboys to 41.7%.
“We did shoot the ball well, which was great,” Boone said. “It was good to see the ball go in the hole. But, our game plan was to play solid defense. We got back from the last game and really worked on that yesterday, upping our level on the defensive end, upping our intensity and that really paid off in that game here.
“We got a pretty good lead at the end of the first half and we expanded it in the beginning of the second half. We got loose at the end of the game, but overall our guys executed the game plan. Trying to attack the paint and we got a lot of free throws in the first half and playing solid defense. The guys really rose to the challenge to overcome the HBU loss.”
The Bears shot well from behind the 3-point line, hitting 14 of 25 threes, which pleased Boone.
“I think we had 17 3-point attempts in the first half and only shot eight in the second half and that’s when we expanded the lead,” he said. “We kept going to the basket. We pushed the ball up the floor a bit in the second half and attacked the paint. I’m certainly happy about the attempts and really happy about the makes.”
McNeese had two in double figures as Lawson led the Cowboys with 15 points, followed by junior guard Dru Kuxhausen’s 14 points.
The Bears look to continue its strong start to conference play as they travel Wednesday to New Orleans, Louisiana, to take on the preseason conference favorite New Orleans Privateers.
