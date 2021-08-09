This summer’s AAU basketball season took us to several places, including Kansas City. If you’ve never been to KC, I’d highly recommend it.
Our family took a vacation there a few years ago. We caught a Royals’ game and hit Worlds of Fun amusement park.
There are lots of things to do in the greater Kansas City area. There is of course the Chiefs, and the atmosphere there is unsurpassed in the NFL. It’s got a college football feel.
Over on the Kansas side, there is a NASCAR track, a Major League Soccer franchise, and a minor league baseball team.
Kansas City is also home to some great BBQ. They claim to be the birthplace of burnt ends.
AAU tournaments vary in degree, but this one in Kansas City was one of the best we’ve experienced.
It was one of the biggest tournaments we’ve seen, but it was very well organized.
One of the main reasons it ran so smoothly was the site. A lot of tournaments are spread over several locations and different gyms.
But Kansas City had the luxury of just one venue.
It takes a big building to host it all in one place, but Kansas City had the facility with Hy-Vee Arena.
Old timers will remember it as Kemper Arena, completed in 1974 for $22 million.
Kemper Arena was home to a new NHL expansion team, the Scouts, for two seasons before they moved west and became the Colorado Rockies NHL team.
The NBA’s Kansas City Kings played there as well, until they moved even further west to Sacramento in 1985.
Kemper hosted the 1976 Republican National Convention, and Elvis sold it out in 1977, only a few months before his death.
The men’s NCAA Final Four was held there in 1988. A decade later, the women’s NCAA Final Four called it home, when Arkansas made a Cinderella run to their 1998 appearance.
Old-time UCA fans will remember that Kansas City was, and still is, home to the NAIA. Kemper Arena hosted their men’s basketball tournament, where Don’s Dyer’s Bears finished as national runners-up in both 1991 and 1992.
The arena was also the site of a tragedy in 1999. At a WWE event, wrestler Owen Hart fell to his death while descending from the rafters.
But it was repurposed and renamed for a grocery store chain, in 2018 as a youth sports complex, and it’s spectacular.
The $29 million project essentially converted the interior of the building into two-stories by adding an upper-level floor.
Picture Simmons Bank Arena with a floor dividing the upper and lower bowls. On the ground floor are four full-sized basketball courts, with eight more on the new elevated deck.
It’s a little odd at first walking into the arena’s lower section and seeing a ceiling above you. But it’s really odd walking up the stairs to the upper bowl and seeing a floor suspended over the folks below.
The old luxury suites have been converted into businesses, offices and restaurants. It’s really cool.
Kansas City is home to the National World War I Museum. It’s also home to the National Negro League Baseball Museum. Kansas City has a great history with Negro League baseball.
The basketball was good, but the highlight of trip was taking our team of 15-year-old boys to tour the Negro League Museum which is located in the old African-American part of downtown.
It’s full of neat memorabilia, and it’s a great reminder of how far we have come, but also of how much further we have to go.
