Kayouloud earns SLC Player of the Week honors

FRISCO, Texas _ University of Central Arkansas' Eddy Kayouloud was named the Southland Conference men's basketball Player of the Week on Monday.
Kayouloud, a sophomore from Paris, France, helped the Bears to their first-ever 2-0 start in Southland Conference play last week.
Kayouloud, a 6-foot-7, 220-pound forward, averaged 22.5 points, 10.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists in the pair of victories over Incarnate Word and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.
Against UIW, Kayouloud had a double-double with 26 points and 13 rebounds, along with six assists. Kayouloud was 9 of 10 at the free-throw line as UCA beat UIW 88-82 in overtime on Wednesday.
On Saturday against A&M-CC, Kayouloud had 18 points, eight rebounds and five assists.
For the week, Kayouloud had 44 points, 21 rebounds and 11 assists and shot 48.3% from the field and 82.4% from the foul line.
Kayouloud ranks seventh in the SLC in scoring average at 16.3 points per game and is also ninth in rebounding at 7.2 per game.
The Bears return to action on Dec. 28 at Marquette and resume SLC play on Jan. 2 at Houston Baptist.
