Central Arkansas' Eddy Kayouloud looks to score against Austin Peay on Saturday night at the Farris Center.

 Courtesy of UCA Sports Information

The University of Central Arkansas Bears got a second consecutive double-double from senior Eddy Kayouloud on Saturday afternoon and used it to beat the Austin Peay Governors 76-69 in ASUN Conference action at the Farris Center.

Kayouloud, UCA's only senior, had 24 points and 10 rebounds as the Bears avenged an earlier road loss to the Governors. Kayouloud scored 16 of his points in the second half when the Bears held off all of APSU's rally attempts. The Bears shot 47.5 percent from the field and held the Governors to just 38.3 percent.

