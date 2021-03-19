Trainer Robertino Diodoro said Thursday morning that he’s leaning toward starting Keepmeinmind in the $1 million Arkansas Derby (G1) April 10 at Oaklawn.
Diodoro said Keepmeinmind is also under consideration for the $800,000 Blue Grass Stakes (G2) April 3 at Keeneland, but it appears his final Kentucky Derby push will be made at Oaklawn, where the late-running son of Laoban has been based since late December.
“It could change, but right now I’m pointing toward the Arkansas Derby,” Diodoro said. “Just being here, not having to ship.”
Keepmeinmind made his delayed 3-year-old debut in the $1 million Rebel Stakes (G2) last Saturday at Oaklawn and finished sixth, beaten eight lengths, by Concert Tour. Diodoro said Keepmeinmind returned to the track Thursday morning for the first time since the Rebel, which was Oaklawn’s third of four Kentucky Derby points races and its final major prep for the Arkansas Derby.
“The Blue Grass is an option, but right now I’m pointing him to that,” Diodoro said.
The Rebel marked the first start for Keepmeinmind since his last-to-first maiden victory in the $200,000 Kentucky Jockey Club Stakes (G2) Nov. 28 at Churchill Downs. Prior to the Kentucky Jockey Club, Keepmeinmind finished second in the $400,000 Breeders’ Futurity (G1) Oct. 3 at Keeneland and third in the $2 million Breeders’ Cup Juvenile (G1) Nov. 6 at Keeneland.
Keepmeinmind was to have made his 3-year-old debut in the $750,000 Southwest Stakes (G3) Feb. 15 at Oaklawn before the race was postponed 12 days because of severe winter weather. Diodoro then opted to launch Keepmeinmind 2021 campaign in the Rebel.
Unbeaten Essential Quality, who won the Breeders’ Futurity and Breeders’ Cup Juvenile en route to an Eclipse Award as the country’s champion 2-year-old male, captured the Southwest in his 3-year-old debut. Essential Quality is pointing to the Blue Grass, trainer Brad Cox said.
Keepmeinmind has 18 points to rank No. 14 on the Kentucky Derby leaderboard, according to Churchill Downs.
Diodoro-trained Dreamer’s Disease, who ran sixth in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile, moved closer to his 3-year-old debut by working a half-mile in :51 over a fast track Thursday morning at Oaklawn. Diodoro, Oaklawn’s leading trainer last year, said he would like to start Dreamer’s Disease before the meeting ends May 1.
Back on Top – For Now
M and M Racing (Mike and Mickala Sisk) has dominated the owner’s standings in recent years at Oaklawn, but it was another former champion, Danny Caldwell, who led the pack through Sunday, Day 23 of the now 51-day meeting.
Caldwell, a four-time Oaklawn champion, had six victories, one more than M and M and John Ed Anthony of Hot Springs. M and M has led all owners in victories the last three years at Oaklawn, setting single-season records for wins (61) and purse earnings ($1,782,351) in 2019.
From 45 starters through Sunday, Caldwell’s runners also had finished second six times, third nine times and earned $278,910 in purse money. Caldwell was Oaklawn’s leading owner in 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017.
“I don’t know,” Caldwell said, when asked if he could add a fifth title this year. “Early in the meet, I’m always ready because I’ve got the horses for the (condition) book, but the book’s not been going my way lately. It’s all about getting them in the right spot.”
Caldwell is the perennial leading owner at his home track, Remington Park in Oklahoma City, but said he sold a lot of horses after the meet ended in December because he didn’t believe they could compete at Oaklawn. Caldwell, as always, uses the claim box to replenish his stable and through Sunday had taken 16 horses and lost eight through claims.
“I’ve gone in for more than I normally do,” Caldwell said. “I’ve been outshook at least 20 times. That’s on the low end. I won a 12-way shake (March 6). First time I’d won a 12-way shake. I’ve picked up a few, but I’m still short on numbers.”
Caldwell said he has around 33 or 34 horses stabled at Oaklawn and would like to get up to around 40 before the meet ends May 1. He and his longtime trainer, Federico Villafranco, have already hit a home run with Rated R Superstar, who ran second, beaten a neck, in Saturday’s $500,000 Essex Handicap for older horses after being claimed Jan. 30 for $50,000. The 8-year-old gelding earned $100,000 for his runner-up finish in the Essex to surpass $1 million in career earnings.
“It’s going to be tough to beat them (M and M),” Caldwell said. “I know they’re claiming. I know they’re trying. I’ve been trying to win races and fill my stable.”
Caldwell said if he leaves Oaklawn with 40 horses, he’ll split his stable and again send Villafranco to Prairie Meadows and trainer Oscar Flores to Canterbury Park with another string.
“That way I can enter at both tracks,” Caldwell said. “It’s about a three-hour trip and they’re going to run opposite days, so I’ll be able to race every day.”
Oaklawn was scheduled to race 57 dates this year before losing eight programs in February because of severe winter weather. Oaklawn subsequently added two dates (March 31 and April 28) to help offset the lost programs.
The Leaders
Through last Sunday, Day 23 at Oaklawn, familiar names still topped the standings.
Seven-time local riding champion Ricardo Santana Jr. had a meet-high 30 victories, seven more than newcomer Francisco Arrieta and Florent Geroux. Santana also led all riders in purse money ($2,225,089). He entered the new race week with 576 career victories at Oaklawn.
Hall of Famer Steve Asmussen led all trainers in victories (26) and purse earnings ($2,335,671). Asmussen is seeking his record-tying 11th Oaklawn training title. Defending champion Robertino Diodoro was second with 22 victories. Brad Cox was third with 16 victories, second in purse earnings ($1,963,594) and first in stakes victories (six).
Four-time Oaklawn champion Danny Caldwell led the owner’s standings with six victories, one more than M and M Racing (Mike and Mickala Sisk) and John Ed Anthony of Hot Springs. Caldwell was Oaklawn’s leading owner in 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017. M and M was Oaklawn’s leading owner the last three years.
Finish Lines
Shedaresthedevil returned to the track Thursday morning at Oaklawn for the first time since her victory in last Saturday’s $350,000 Azeri Stakes (G2) for older fillies and mares. Trainer Brad Cox said Shedaresthedevil, co-owned by Staton Flurry of Hot Springs, is being pointed for the $500,000 La Troienne Stakes (G1) April 30 at Churchill Downs. The Azeri is Oaklawn’s final major prep for the $1 million Apple Blossom Handicap (G1) April 17. Cox is pointing his two-time Eclipse Award winner, Monomoy Girl, to the Apple Blossom. … Cox has entered multiple graded stakes winner Warrior’s Charge in an allowance race next Thursday, March 25. Unraced since late September, Warrior’s Charge has six published workouts since Feb. 5 at Fair Grounds. “He’s doing good,” Cox said. Warrior’s Charge won the $500,000 Razorback Handicap (G3) for older horses last year at Oaklawn before finishing second in the $750,000 Oaklawn Handicap (G2). … Kaboom Baby, who broke her maiden March 13 at Oaklawn, is pointing for the $150,000 Rainbow Miss Stakes for 3-year-old Arkansas-bred fillies April 16 at Oaklawn, trainer Ernie Witt II said.
