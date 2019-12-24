FAYETTEVILLE — On a busy three-pronged Arkansas football Monday new Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman hired an offensive coordinator, learned the best running back he inherits isn’t turning pro but returning for his Razorbacks senior season while a new tight ends coach is expected to be announced this week.
Kendal Briles officially was announced Monday as Pittman’s offensive coordinator, while 1,000-yard running back Rakeem Boyd announced he’s returning to the Razorbacks rather than availing himself of this spring’s NFL draft.
Also now that the University of Central Florida defeated Marshall, 48-25 in Monday’s Gasparilla Bowl in Orlando, Florida, it’s widely reported that UCF tight ends coach Jon Cooper will become Arkansas new tight ends coach replacing Barry Lunney Jr., Arkansas’ interim head coach for Arkansas’ final two games of 2019 recently named offensive coordinator at Texas-San Antonio.
Boyd’s decision returns Arkansas’ leading rusher of both 2018 and 2019.
“There’s more left for me to do to fulfill my dreams, break more records and bring the program back to the top, and the only way I can do that is in that number five Razorback jersey," Boyd posted on Twitter. “I am coming back to help turn this program around!”
Despite the Razorbacks going 2-10, overall, 0-8 in the SEC costing coach Chad Morris his job with two games left in the season, Boyd excelled, netting a team-leading 1,113 yards and eight touchdowns on 184 carries and catching 19 passes for 160 yards.
In 2018 when the Hogs also struggled 2-10, 0-8, Boyd, despite shoulder injuries requiring offseason surgery and a late start arriving as a junior college transfer with the August preseason practices in progress, led Arkansas’ rushing game netting 734 yards on 123 carries and caught 23 passes for 165.
A fifth-year senior for 2020, Boyd redshirted in 2016 as a freshman at Texas A&M and played his 2017 freshman eligibility season at Independence (Kansas) Community College before transferring to the UA with sophomore eligibility in 2018.
Briles arrives benefitting from Boyd’s decision as a bell cow running back which Briles has utilized as an offensive coordinator for his father at Baylor, former Baylor coach Art Briles, and at Houston, Florida Atlantic and Florida State.
His offenses average 39.5 points and at Baylor set a NCAA record 601 yards passing against Michigan State.
“We are very excited to have Kendal, his wife Sarah and their three children join us at Arkansas,” Pittman was quoted in Monday’s UA press release announcing Briles’ hiring. “They will be a welcomed addition to the football family we are building. Kendal brings an innovative offensive approach to our coaching staff. His offenses have been successful by both running and throwing the football in some of the nation's most competitive conferences. He is well known for his ability to both recruit and develop young men into outstanding football players."
Cooper has two successful seasons coaching tight ends under Josh Heupel at UCF and is well known to three new Arkansas coaches.
Cooper formerly was an offensive analyst at Missouri while Barry Odom, Arkansas’ recently hired defensive coordinator, was Mizzou’s head coach, recently Arkansas hired offensive line coach Brad Davis was coaching Mizzou’s offensive line, and new Arkansas cornerbacks coach Sam Carter was in quality control.
If named as expected, Cooper would join a staff on offense currently including Briles, Davis and receivers coach Justin Stepp, the Arkansas receivers coach the last two years while the current defensive staff includes Odom, linebackers coach Rion Rhoades and cornerbacks coach Carter.
Pittman’s full-time staff is allowed a NCAA maximum 10 assistant coaches.
