Updated: March 31, 2023 @ 3:36 pm
The Conway Lady Wampus Cats softball team improved to 9-2 overall and 3-1 in the 6A-Central with an 18-0 win over Jonesboro on Thursday.
Conway scored 10 runs in the first inning and four in both the third and fourth innings to get the win.
Allie McMillen was 3 for 4 with a home run and four RBIs. She also had two doubles to account for her other hits. She scored two runs.
Sofia King was 3 for 4 with three runs scored and three RBIs. She hit a triple.
Hannah DeBoard was 3 for 3 with two RBIs.
Jenna Carrington scored three runs for Conway. Ella White, Katelyn Conrad and Akyiah Bunting scored two runs each. Breelyn Conley and Carlee Atkinson each scored one run.
Conway pitcher Sylvan King threw a four-inning no hitter. She struck out nine while walking only one.
Conway’s next game is Tuesday against Little Rock Central at home.
