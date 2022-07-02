University of Central Arkansas basketball signee Johannes Kirsipuu has been selected to compete with the Estonian U20 National Team.
Kirsipuu and the national team will have training camp from July 7-12 and will compete in the European Championships from July 15-24.
“I am glad Johannes is becoming a part of the Central Arkansas family as he is a remarkable young man,” UCA head coach Anthony Boone said. “I am very excited that he has the opportunity to represent his country on the Estonian U20 Team.’
Kirsipuu is the second Bear to play for his national team in the past two seasons, joining Ibbe Klintman who played for the Swedish U20 team in 2021.
“Basketball here in Estonia has really been growing in the past seven years,” Estonia coach Alar Varrak said. “We are fortunate to have Johannes on this team. He is full of energy and is a great teammate. Every team needs a guy like Johannes on their team. His leadership is exceptional.
“We will expect him to be one of our primary ball handlers and to control the game for us.”
The Bears will open the 2021-22 season on Nov. 1 at the Farris Center against Champion Christian.
