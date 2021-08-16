The University of Central Arkansas Bears have a familiar face back coaching the defense for the upcoming season.
Matt Kitchens has returned to UCA for his second stint with the Bears, serving as the defensive coordinator/linebackers coach.
Kitchens previously coached safeties at UCA from 2015 to 2017 under former Bears coach Steve Campbell.
He then left UCA alongside Campbell and former UCA defensive coordinator Greg Stewart to coach safeties at South Alabama when Campbell was hired at the FBS school. Kitchens served as the safeties coach at South Alabama from 2018 to 2020.
Kitchens said being back is “unbelievable.”
“Being from Arkansas, and being here before and the success we’ve had in the past and the success this school has had,” he said. “It’s been a dream come true, and I have had a lot of fun getting after it.”
Kitchens went to Russellville High School, where he was an all-state selection as well as a two-time Class 5A All-Conference selection.
From there, he went to Arkansas Tech where he was a four-year letterwinner, playing in 42 games with 20 starts.
UCA head coach Nathan Brown, who also attended Russellville High School, said he has known Kitchens a long time and knows what kind of coach he’s getting with Kitchens.
“He’s a Russellville guy,” he said. “I’m a little older than him, but I’ve known him basically our whole lives. I know what I’m getting with him and you’re going to get a pretty good ball coach and someone that the players really love to play for.”
Brown said he tried to get Kitchens to stay at UCA when he took over the head coaching job, but Kitchens left to go to South Alabama.
Brown said he tried to get Kitchens again, but it didn’t work out then either.
“I joke about this all the time,” Brown said. “He finally said yes to me the third time I offered him the job. He was my first pick whenever I got this job. He just had to go down to South Alabama with coach Campbell, which was a great opportunity for him. I had a spot open the next year and it didn’t work out timing wise. Then the third time was the charm. It works out for him and his family to get back up here.”
So, why was the timing right for Kitchens?
“I think there’s a lot of things that factor into that,” he said. “As my career got on, I figured out that being a defensive coordinator was really high on my list and just being able to come back to a place that I truly love and had a great experience at.”
Kitchens replaces Chad Williams, who returned to his alma mater at Southern Miss to coach cornerbacks and serve as an assistant coach.
With Kitchens back, Bears fans should expect defenses to look like those Bear defenses from 2015 to 2017.
“It’s a huge factor in what I do,” Kitchens said of the style of defense that Stewart ran and Kitchens will implement. “That’s where I spent the last seven years of my life coaching system-wise. One thing that we emphasize the most from any of that is not calls or schemes or what we’re doing, it’s about how we play the game on this side of the ball. We’re going to play the game as hard as we possibly can. That’s our huge deal. How hard can you possibly play every snap? After that, nothing really matters. It’s not necessarily the call, but can you play the game harder than the other team? That’s where we’ve had a lot of success in the past. That’s the deal we’re also trying to carry over.”
Brown also spoke of the type of defense Kitchens will run and how he is with his players.
“He’s a coach Stewart kind of guy,” Brown said. “He was with him for seven years. Why were we good in 2016 and 2017? It’s because we had a dominant defense. We put the best defense on the field most nights. Matt brings that to the table. He has an edge about him. The players love him. The rapport that he has with those players is something you can’t make up. He just loves on them and treats them with respect, but he also drives them.”
Kitchens will have his fair share of talent to coach on the defensive side of the ball.
Five players, Logan Jessup, JW Jones, TJ Campbell, Cameron Godfrey and DeAndre Lamont were all named to the ASUN All-Conference Team on July 27.
“That’s a blessing,” he said. “When you get here and you have guys like JW Jones, A’Javius Brown, Cam Godfrey, DeAndre Lamont. That makes it fun and easy to coach. When we sprinkle some other guys in, some young guys have stepped up. I love the kids we have. I also believe they play for each other. That was a blessing when I got here and that’s due to what coach Brown and his staff did before I was here. They love playing football. They’re great players.”
Kitchens makes his on-field return with the UCA program Sept. 4 at Arkansas State.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.