Expected to be a first-round choice in the June 10 Major League baseball draft, Razorbacks junior outfielder Heston Kjerstad will depart the University of Arkansas almost as well known for hitting the books as for hitting fastballs.
CoSIDA (the College Sports Information Directors of America) named Kjerstad Thursday to its Academic All-District First Team for District 6.
Kjerstad of Amarillo, Texas is recognized for his academic achievements as a UA major in sport management and recreation.
On the field, the three-year starter since his 2018 true freshman season for his Razorbacks career hit .345 with 35 home runs, 30 doubles and 32 RBI and eight stolen bases in eight attempts.
Kjerstad starred for the Razorbacks 2018 national runner-up team and 2019 repeat College World Series team.
He started 2020 as a consensus Preseason All-American and Preseason First-Team All-SED
For Arkansas’ 11-5 2020 season abbreviated by the coronavirus pandemic, Kjerstad logged at least one hit in every game while hitting .448 with 30 hits in 67 at bats including six home runs and five doubles while knocking in 20 runs and scoring 19.
