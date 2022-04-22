ATLANTA, Georgia — Hendrix's Madelyn Klinkerman has been named the Southern Athletic Association Field Athlete of the Week, the league office announced Wednesday.
The fifth-year senior earns the honor for the second time this season and third during her career.
At the Rhodes 7-Way Meet on April 15, Klinkerman won the discus and placed second in the hammer, breaking Hendrix records in both events.
The Pearland, Texas, native threw the discus 42.22 meters and the hammer 45.25 meters.
Klinkerman's throw in the discus is a conference best, while her hammer throw ranks second. Her discus throw ranks 18th in the nation.
The Warriors take part in the Red Wolves Open, hosted by Arkansas State, on Saturday starting at 9 a.m.
