University of Central Arkansas’ Ibbe Klintman was named the ASUN Conference Newcomer of the Week on Monday after his performance against Hendrix last week.
Klintman, a 6-foot-8, 200-pound guard/forward from Malmo, Sweden, filled up his boxscore in UCA’s 90-56 win over the Warriors. Klintman had 15 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists, 3 steals and 1 blocked shot, which were all career highs. Klintman was starting his second consecutive game for the Bears.
For the season, Klintman is averaging 3.6 points and 1.8 rebounds per game.
UCA continues non-conference action on Wednesday against its third Power 5 opponent of the season, taking on the Texas A&M Aggies at 7 p.m. at Reed Arena in College Station, Texas.
