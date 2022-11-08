Liberty Arkansas Football

Arkansas tight end Trey Knox pulls in a touchdown catch against Liberty last Saturday at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville.

 Michael Woods/AP

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas senior tight end Trey Knox had two touchdown receptions against Liberty on Saturday, but the Hogs still came up short 21-19.

Now Knox and the Hogs have to get ready to face No. 7 LSU which is coming off wins over Ole Miss and most recently Alabama. Knox knows it won't be easy to beat LSU, but feels the Hogs will be ready on Saturday.

