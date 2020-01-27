After I arrived home from the Conway Athletic Awards Commission on Sunday, I did something that I don’t normally do — I checked Twitter.
I’m not much for social media anymore and generally tend to stay off because of the amount of negativity.
But, Sunday afternoon, I checked Twitter and immediately felt my stomach fall.
The first post I saw read something like, “Kobe Bryant, 41, dies in helicopter crash.”
“No way. This isn’t real,” I thought.
As I continued scrolling, I saw more reports from reputable sources and I was in shock.
And then, a call came from my dad and before I answered I had a feeling what it was about.
“Did you see what happened to Kobe Bryant?” he said.
I told him I did see and that I was looking for multiple reports to confirm.
He said he saw the news on his phone and immediately turned the TV on to see if it was official.
After we talked for a couple of minutes, my older sister sent me a text, “Hey, did you see Kobe Bryant passed away this morning? Helicopter crash.”
Any notion of doubt that this news was a hoax that sometimes plagues celebrities was gone.
This was indeed real and it was crushing.
The news kept filing in — four dead in helicopter crash. Five dead. Seven dead. Nine dead. Bryant’s daughter Gianna, 13, was also a victim. Collegiate baseball coach John Altobelli, his wife Keri and daughter Alyssa were also among the victims. Christina Mauser, Sarah and Payton Chester and Ara Zobayan were also among the victims.
So many families were dealt horrific news Sunday just as last Saturday, many in Conway were dealt horrific news that their father, husband, son, brother and friend would no longer be with them.
My heart hurts tremendously for these families.
Kobe Bryant’s basketball career was completely aligned with my educational career.
Kobe’s rookie season was the year I started kindergarten and his final season was my final year of college.
He was one of the first athletes I got to see their entire professional career play out completely.
Kobe wasn’t my favorite player, but he left an impact on my life as he did several people.
Much like Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls great run in the 90s caused me to be a Bulls fan for life, Kobe’s impact on the game surely generated a lot of Lakers lifers out there.
Posts from friends on Twitter and Facebook began pouring in.
Soon, both feeds were flooded with words about this man they never knew personally, but it was evident, this generation of basketball fans were greatly impacted by Kobe.
It’s not only fans that this news impacted, but many of the current generation of NBA players were heavily influenced by Kobe’s game and those players as well as past and present express their sympathies for the loss of Kobe and his daughter.
Kobe’s influence in the game will likely be felt for a long time, if not the rest of time.
Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban announced Sunday afternoon that the “number 24 will never again be work by a Dallas Maverick.
Kobe was honored around the world, especially in games with several teams taking a 24-second shot clock violation in honor of Kobe’s No. 24 as well as an eight-second backcourt violation in honor of Kobe’s No. 8 that he wore earlier in his career.
Several of Kobe’s peers talked about how great of a father he was to his kids and how he was a family man.
Kobe wasn’t without his faults, but he was one of the greatest basketball players of all time.
Over his career, he was an 18-time all-star, a two-time scoring champion, a five-time NBA champion, a 15-time member of the All-NBA team, a 12-time all-defensive team member, a 1996-97 all-rookie member, a four-team all-star MVP, a two-time Finals MVP and the 2007-08 MVP.
Unfortunately, the Byrants aren’t the only ones that lost their life in Sunday’s crash.
Altobelli played a role in coaching several players, including the New York Yankee Aaron Judge, New York Met Jeff McNeil and Milwaukee Brewer Ryan Healy.
Mauser was a basketball coach, Alyssa Altobelli and Payton Chester joined Gianna on the team that was coached by Mauser, Sarah Chester and Keri Altobelli were there in support for their daughters and Zobayan was the pilot.
Each life lost was equally important and the world is mourning for them.
Hold your loved ones close and tell them how much you love them.
If I’ve learned anything the past two weeks, it’s that our next day is not guaranteed so make every day your best day.
