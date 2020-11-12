UCA head softball coach David Kuhn and the University of Central Arkansas softball team announced the addition of seven student-athletes to the 2021 recruiting class on Wednesday.
The class brings a plethora of national and international talent.
The talented group of student-athletes represent Arkansas, Kansas, and Louisiana along with Canada. The signing class bolsters an athletic group that features several multisport athletes.
"I am so excited about the 2021 class," Kuhn said. "We have added an outstanding battery to our team with Jorde and Bella. You have to have good pitching and catching to compete at a high level. We have added several girls to our program that can play infield or outfield with Reese, Regan, Emily, Graci, and Kylie. This continues to add to the depth we currently have on our team. I love to have players that can play multiple positions. I feel like we have added more speed to our team and power at the plate. This class will be a great addition to our team on and off the field."
Bella Barnes
Baton Rouge, Louisiana | Central High School | C/1B/3B
- 2019 FloSoftball's Top 14U Prospects to Watch
- First Team All-District
Abbreviated 2020 stats:
- .378 batting average
- .439 on-base percentage
- .703 slugging percentage
- 19 RBI
- 14 hits
- 10 runs scored
- Four home runs
Kuhn on Bella: "She is an outstanding defensive catcher with a big bat. She will add some home run pop,"
Bella on why she chose UCA: "I chose UCA because of the university's genuine care for us as students and athletes. The campus is clean and beautiful, and in a good caring community. I chose UCA because it will benefit me as an overall person."
Jorde Chartand
Weyburn, Saskatchewan, Canada | Weyburn Comprehensive School | P/UT
- 222's Fast-Pitch Rayzor's Edge Award
- Team Saskatchewan Member 2018-19
- Saskatchewan Provincial Champions 2019
- Top U16 Canadian Pitcher at 2019 National Championships
- Las Vegas Valentine's Day Blast Champions 2020
Kuhn on Jorde: "She is a hard-throwing pitcher with a chance to be really dominating. She is an outstanding hitter as well."
Jorde on why she chose UCA: "I chose UCA because of how much it feels like home. The coaches are truly amazing people who want what's best for you and will help you achieve your goals. The facilities and campus were beautiful and well taken of. Not to mention the amazing softball program at UCA."
Reese Curry
Oskaloosa, Kansas | Oskaloosa High School | 2B/UT
- Ranked #286 by Extra Inning Softball
- 2019 All-State Second Team
- 2018 All-State Honorable Mention
- 2019 NEK All-League
- 2019 2A State Runner-Up
- 2018 3A State Runner-Up
Current career stats:
- .446 batting average
- .532 on-base percentage
- 84 runs scored
- 70 hits
- 42 RBI
- 17 doubles
- Five triples
- Five home runs
Kuhn on Reese: "She can play second base and outfield. She is a really good hitter."
Reese on why she chose UCA: "I chose UCA because of the extremely kind and welcoming coaching staff, as well as the beautiful campus and softball facilities. Walking on campus felt like a second home to me and I knew it was the perfect place for me to continue to play the sport I love."
Regan Curry
Oskaloosa, Kansas | Oskaloosa High School | SS/UT
- Ranked #251 by FloSoftball
- Ranked #299 by Extra Inning Softball
- 2019 NFCA South Central Region First Team at Shortstop
- 2019 Best of Kansas Preps
- 2019 All-State First Team
- 2018 All-State Honorable Mention
- 2019 NEK All-League
- 2018 NEK All-League
- 2019 2A State Runner-Up
- 2018 3A State Runner-Up
Holds single-season records at Oskaloosa High School – batting average .675, 51 runs scored, 44 RBIs, 56 hits, and seven triples
Current career stats:
- .551 batting average
- .602 on-base percentage
- 87 hits
- 81 runs scored
- 68 RBI
- 19 doubles
- Nine triples
- Eight home runs
Kuhn on Regan: "She is an excellent shortstop that hits really well for average and power."
Regan on why she chose UCA: "I chose UCA because I've always dreamed of playing college softball at a program where I immediately felt at home. The minute I stepped on campus and met the coaching staff and players, experienced the competitive atmosphere, and saw the beautiful softball facilities, I knew this is exactly where I wanted to play!"
Kylie Griffin
Greenbrier, Arkansas | Greenbrier High School | SS/3B
- 2019 All-State
- 2018 All-State
- 2018 All-State Tournament Team
- 2019 All-Conference
- 2018 All-Conference
- 2018 Arkansas MaxPreps Freshman/Sophomore Team
- 2018 Arkansas River Valley Player to Watch
- 2019 State Semi-Finalist
- 2018 5A State Champions
- 2019 Co-Conference Champions
- 2018 Conference Champions
Current career stats:
- .488 batting average
- 49 runs scored
- 31 RBI
- 24 stolen bases
Kuhn on Kylie: "She can play anywhere in the infield or outfield. She has great speed and can bunt and hit as well as slap."
Kylie on why she chose UCA: "UCA has always felt like home to me. I've been to many camps growing up and I always knew I wanted to play there and be a Bear!"
Emily Perry
Bentonville, Arkansas | Bentonville High School | 2B/3B
- 2019 Arkansas Democrat-Gazette High School State Softball Newcomer of the Year
- 2019 All-State Underclassmen State Softball Team
- 2019 State Runner-Up
- 2018 State Champion
- 2019 Conference Champion
- 2018 Conference Champion
Current career stats:
- .484 batting average
- .869 slugging percentage
- .656 on-base percentage
- 47 RBI
- 41 hits
- 14 walks
- 11 home runs
Kuhn on Emily: "She can play several positions in the infield. She is a power hitter and a home run threat."
Emily on why she chose UCA: "I choose UCA because it's always felt like home, and I know that this program institutes good morals, great coaches, and an awesome team which I would be honored to call family."
Graci Thomas
Morrilton, Arkansas | Morrilton High School | INF
- Ranked #231 by Extra Inning Softball
- All-State
- All-Conference
- Offensive MVP
Kuhn on Graci: "She is a left-handed hitter that hits gap to gap with some power. She can play multiple positions."
Graci on why she chose UCA: "I chose UCA because it instantly felt like home and I really wanted to be a part of the amazing program that the coaches have established."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.