MAUMELLE — The University of Central Arkansas women's golf team started the 2020-21 campaign with a dual match against Missouri State at the Maumelle Country Club on Thursday.
Elin Kumlin won the individual stroke play with a 69 (-3), while UCA fell to Missouri State 3.5-1.5 in the afternoon match play.
Kumlin collected two birdies on the front nine on the par-4 third and the par-4 ninth.
After the turn, she added birdies on the par-5 12th and the par-4 14th.
She finished the round with a 69 (-3), six shots ahead of second place.
Tania Nunez tied for second with a round of 75 (+3). She posted birdies on the par-4 third, par-5 12th, and par-5 15th.
After a slow start on the front nine, Camila Moreno responded with birdies on two of the first three holes on the back nine.
She added a birdie on the par-4 16th and finished fourth with a morning round of 76 (+4).
Pim-Orn Thitisup posted a round of 77 (+6) with a birdie on the par-3 fifth and finished tied for fifth.
In her first matchup as a Bear, Hayley Jones tallied a score of 80 (+8) and tied for seventh.
Pear Rittawee and Tanja Csaszar represented UCA for the first time and tied for ninth with a mark of 82 (+10).
Rittawee picked up a birdie on the par-3 eighth.
Nunez battled Abby Cavaiani in match play. Cavaiani jumped out to an early 2 up lead after two holes.
Nunez was resilient and won three holes before the turn and was 1 up after nine. Nunez won the 10th hole and extended her lead to 2 up.
After Cavaiani won the 11th, the two halved the 12th. Nunez claimed the next three holes and won the match 4 and 3.
In the afternoon match play, Kumlin faced Faith Belmear. Belmear won the first hole and took an early lead, but Kumlin was unfazed and won two of the next five holes to take a 1 up lead after seven holes.
After Belmear tied the match when she won the eighth hole, Kumlin answered with a win on the ninth hole to regain a 1 up advantage at the turn.
Kumlin went 2 up after she took the 11th hole, but Belmear won the next two holes to even up the match.
The two traded wins over the next four holes and remained square for the match. The two tied the 18th and halved the match.
Allison Bray went 1 up after the second hole against Moreno. Moreno won two of the next three holes and gained a 1 up advantage.
Bray went on to win four more holes, and the match 3 and 2.
Brooke Newell and Thitisup fought until the very last hole. Newell was 2 up after 11 holes, but Thitisup won the next two holes and evened the match.
Newell won the 14th hole, but Thitisup won the 16th to take the match all square. Newell won the final hole and finished the matchup 1 up.
In the final pairing of the day, Kayla Pfitzner was 6 up at the turn against Jones. Jones never gave up and won the 12th, 13th, and 14th holes and cut the deficit to three.
Pfitzner won the 16th and claimed the match 4 and 2.
UCA returns to action Oct. 12, for the first round of the Lady Red Wolves Classic in Springfield, Missouri.
"Competing again felt great and what a beautiful day to play golf! Elin and Tania led the team today in play as well as inspiration,” coach Natasha Vincent said. “I know the red number was a boost for Elin, and Tania's match play win was strong. I was also very proud of Camila's finish at +4, she was +4 after two holes this morning and really buckled down. Everyone on the team today gave their best effort and that's all a coach can ask for. Today gave me a good look into each player's game and where we can sharpen up before the Arkansas State tournament. I am truly excited about this team and proud of our start."
