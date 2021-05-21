Norman, Oklahoma – The NAIA Ping All-Region teams were announced Thursday by Golf Coaches Association of America and a pair of Central Baptist College golfers were selected.
Spencer LaBarbera and Colton Ryan were the two golfers selected to the North Region team for their performances this season.
LaBarbera earned AMC second-team honors after posting four top-five finishes and two additional top-10s, including a second place finish at the CBC Mustang Invitational and an eighth place finish in the American Midwest Conference Championship.
This is his second all-region selection after earning a similar selection last year.
Ryan earned AMC first-team honors after tying for the lead at the AMC Championships and losing on the third playoff hole to finish second.
Additionally, Colton had two other top-five finishes and two top tens as well.
