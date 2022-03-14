FAYETTEVILLE — Mike Neighbors said Arkansas playing tough nonconference and SEC schedules would suffice for his 18-13 Razorbacks bursting through the bubble into the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament.
He proved a prophet. Sunday night it was announced that the Razorbacks on Friday would be the No. 10 seed versus the seventh seeded Utah Utes, 20-11 of the Pac 12, in the subregional at Austin, Texas feeding into next weekend’s Spokane, Washington, Regional.
Friday’s Arkansas versus Utah winner on Sunday advances to play Friday’s winner in Austin between No. 2 seed and host Texas, 26-6, and 15th-seeded Fairfield, 25-6.
It marks the second consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance for Neighbors’ Razorbacks.
They were seeded fourth when upset, 66-62, by Wright State in last year’s NCAA Tournament first round also in Austin.
