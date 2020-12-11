Like the Central Arkansas men, the Sugar Bears travel this weekend to Bud Walton Arena to take on the No. 13 Arkansas Lady ’Backs for the first time in several years.
In fact, the last time these two schools met, it was 1978.
Also, not unlike the men’s game taking place Saturday, Sunday’s game between the two Arkansas schools will feature two teams trending in opposite directions.
The Sugar Bears currently sit 1-3 on the season, with the lone win coming against fellow in-state opponent Arkansas-Pine Bluff.
However, the three losses came against traditionally much stronger opponents with the Sugar Bears competing with Kansas State until the Wildcats took control in the fourth quarter in UCA’s home opener.
The other two losses came against then No. 4 Baylor and fellow Big 12 opponent TCU.
Standing opposite the Sugar Bears Sunday is the 6-1 Lady ‘Backs, who are coming off an 83-78 win over Baylor in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.
Arkansas has lost just one game thus far, which was a 115-96 loss to then No. 11/12 Maryland in the Gulf Coast Showdown.
For the Lady ‘Backs, they’ve had no trouble finding the basket, coming in as the 16th best scoring team in the nation at 91.6 points per game.
That offense is led by redshirt senior guard Chelsea Dungee, who is averaging 18.0 points per game through seven contests.
Right behind her is sophomore guard Makayla Daniels, who is putting up 15.4 points per game, while redshirt senior guard Destiny Slocum chips in 15.3 points per game.
Slcocum and Daniels are a dynamic backcourt tandem as they dish out 47 assists between the two of them with Slocum holding a slight edge at 24 to Daniels’ 23.
Rounding out coach Mike Neighbors’ starting five is redshirt senior guard Amber Ramirez, who is averaging 13.3 points per game and 6-foot-1 senior forward Taylah Thomas, who leads the team in rebounds per game at 7.9.
Opposing Arkansas, the Sugar Bears come in with a dismal 48.0 points per game average, while that average is weighted by tougher competition.
Twice UCA has scored under 40 points this season, scoring 37 against Baylor in the season opener and scoring a low 33 points in a 47-33 loss to Kansas State.
The Sugar Bears struggled mightily against Kansas State’s length as UCA shot 17.5% from the field throughout the game.
Despite the poor shooting, the Sugar Bears and coach Sandra Rushing’s trademark defense kept UCA in the game as the Wildcats led 31-29 after three quarters.
The Sugar Bears mustered just four points in the fourth, while Kansas State had its best quarter, scoring 16 points.
UCA is led by redshirt freshman guard Jalisa Outlaw’s 11.0 points per game. Outlaw didn’t register a basket against Kansas State.
Outlaw is followed by junior forward Lucy Ibeh, who is scoring at a 10.3 clip.
Ibeh posted her first double-double in the UCA program against Kansas State, scoring a game-high 13 points while pulling down 10 rebounds.
Ibeh also leads the team in rebounds per game at 8.0.
This game will tip off at 2 p.m. Sunday in Fayetteville with the game being broadcast on SEC Network+ as well as The Bear 91.3 FM.
