The St. Joseph Lady Bulldogs pulled off their second win in the 2A District Volleyball Tournament on Oct. 20 by defeating the Maumelle Charter Falcons in three straight sets 25-12, 25-12 and 25-16. With this win, St. Joseph goes on to play in the District Finals on October 22 with Conway Christian on the latter’s home court. The game starts at 6:00 p.m. The winner goes on to the State Semi-Finals at Cutter Morning Star next week. TOP LEFT: St. Joseph Lady Bulldogs Sophomore Olivia Williams returns the ball to the Maumelle Charter Falcons on Tuesday. TOP RIGHT: St. Joseph Lady Bulldog senior Amy Lambe makes a play against the Maumelle Charter Falcons on Tuesday.

